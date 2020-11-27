UNDP, Invest India launch SDG Investor Map for India

UNDP and Invest India have jointly launched the SDG Investor Map for India, which has identified 18 Investment Opportunities Areas in six critical SDG enabling sectors, that can help India push its Sustainable Development efforts.

According to Invest India CEO & MD Deepak Bagla, India occupies a key role in determining the success of the SDGs globally and the 'SDG Investor Map for India' will be an instrumental stride in India's development trajectory.

Shoko Noda, UNDP India Resident Representative said that the SDG Investor Map comes at a critical time for India, as the financing gap for the SDGs in India has only widened further with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDG Investor Map: Key highlights

•Among the identified 18 investment opportunities areas (IOAs), 10 are already mature investable areas that have seen strong private equity and venture capital activity.

•The areas have companies that have been successful in unlocking scale and demonstrate profitability.

•The remaining 8 IOAs are emerging opportunities, which have received attention from early-stage investors.

•Besides the IOAs, the map also identified 8 white space that have the potential to grow into IOAs within 5-6 years. The areas have seen considerable investor interest.

•The white spaces would, however, require further policy support and private sector participation to mature into commercially attractive IOAs.

•Almost 50 percent of the shortlisted investment opportunities areas have historical investments that have yielded IRRs over 20 percent.

•Besides this, 84 percent of the areas have investment timeframes ranging from the short term (less than 5 years) to the medium-term (between 5- 15 years).

Significance The observations from the map present a strong case for investing in the investment opportunities areas and SDG enabling sectors, closing the gap between high-level development targets and the need for commercially viable returns. Investing in the Sustainable Development Goals will also be crucial for ‘Building Back Better’ from COVID-19 and enhance India’s resilience to future threats.

Benefits

Investing in opportunities that enhance employment and employability would boost the inclusion of underserved communities and leverage technology that will be of the essence to India, as it combats the challenges of a post-COVID economy.

Around 83 percent of the identified investment opportunities areas address job creation and industrialization needs, while 70 percent focus on inclusive business models and 50 percent on leveraging digital technologies to deliver commercial returns and impact at scale.

Other Details

•The SDG Investor Map lays out ways to bring together private-sector investment and public sector support for 6 SDG-enabling sectors including Healthcare, Education, Financial Services, Sustainable Environment, Agriculture & Allied Activities and Renewable Energy & Alternatives.

•The ways are found by mapping the overlaps and gaps between public sector priorities and private sector interest.

•These sectors and the IOAs were selected after a detailed analytical process that included extensive consultations with major domestic and international investors, government stakeholders and think-tanks.

•This way, the map’s findings were truly reflective of the market sentiment.