Sean Connery, James Bond star, passes away at the age of 90

Sean Connery, a Scottish actor who was famous for his portrayal of James Bond has passed away at the age of 90 on October 31, 2020.

Favourite of the audience for more than 40 years, Sean Connery was one of the most distinctive and impressive leading men of the screen. He shot to stardom as a British agent James Bond and dominated the silver screen for more than four decades.

Sean will always be remembered as British agent 007. The character was created by novelist Ian Fleming and immortalized by Connery in seven James Bond films between 1962 and 1983.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery: A Charismatic leading man

• Apart from playing James Bond and establishing himself as a renowned British Agent leaving generations to follow the style and charisma, Connery went on to distinguish himself with a long career in films such as ‘The Man who would be King’, ‘The Wind and the Lion’, and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’

• For Brian de Palma's 1987 ‘The Untouchables’, Connery won an Oscar for a supporting actor for playing a remarkable role as a tough Irish cop in Chicago’s Depression-era.

• Sean Connery was also selected as People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man of the Century’ in 1999.

• Even though he entered his seventh decade, his star power always remained strong and he remained constantly in demand among the audience.

• Apart from the Academy Award and his knighthood, he was always appreciated over his long career, including the lifetime achievement award of the American Film Institute in 2006 and Kennedy Centre Honors in 1999.

James Bond from 1962 to 1983.

Sean Connery’s breakthrough came in the role of James Bond, a British Secret agent. He successfully played British agent 007 in the first five films from 1962 to 1967 and then reappeared again in Bond films released in 1971 and 1983.

All of his seven James Bond movies were commercially successful. American Film Institute also selected James Bond, as portrayed by Sean Connery, as the 3rd greatest hero in cinema history.

James Bond Movies:

Movies Year Dr. No 1962 From Russia with Love 1963 Goldfinger 1964 Thunderball 1965 You Only Live Twice 1967 Diamonds are forever 1971 Never Say Never Again 1983

About Sean Connery: Personal Background

He was born of Irish ancestry in the slums of Edinburgh on August 25, 1930. Connery was drafted into the Royal Navy at the age of 17 but was later discharged after three years due to a serious case of Ulcers.

Sean Connery later returned to Edinburgh and worked a variety of jobs to survive, including the lifeguard. He also took bodybuilding and was placed third in Mr. Universe competition in 1950.

Connery had also published his autobiography ‘Being a Scot’ in 2008 which has been co-written with Murray Grigor.

Sean Connery is survived by his second wife, painter Micheline Roquebrune. They both married in 1975. He also has a son actor Jason Connery and a grandson.