Second phase of polling begins in West Bengal & Assam; PM Modi urges people to vote in 'record numbers'

State Assembly Elections 2021: The second phase of voting is currently underway in West Bengal and Assam. The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in Assam and at 6.30 pm in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to vote in record numbers. In a tweet, PM Modi said that "the second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise."

Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

In another tweet, he urged the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers. The voters were seen in large numbers, standing in queues at different polling stations in both the states.

Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase II: Key Highlights

•A total of 30 assembly constituencies have gone to polls under the second phase of voting in West Bengal. The Assembly constituencies fall in Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

•Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women.

ITBP troops guard polling booths in East Midnapore district and help out senior citizens there, during the second phase of #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/TyDF9aQgz3 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

•West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in fray under this phase from the Nandigram constituency. The Chief Minister's constituency is expected to witness the high-profile contest between Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December 2020.

West Bengal: Voters queue outside polling booth number 110 in Nandigram, as the second phase of voting for Assembly elections gets underway pic.twitter.com/DFH5iSppEU — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

•Suvendu Adhikari has pledged that he would quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari on his way to a polling booth in the assembly constituency



"Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development," he says. pic.twitter.com/1Ke6xwzrVn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

•Other popular names that are contesting in the second phase of polls include actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee who are standing for TMC from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Another actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay representing the BJP is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar.

•In the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur, BJP has fielded cricketer Ashok Dinda against Congress' Manik BhowniK and TMC's Sangram Kumar Dolui.

•The second phase of elections in West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, TMC and the Left Front.

Assam Assembly Elections Phase II: Key Highlights

•A total of 39 constituencies across 13 districts have gone to polls under the second phase of voting. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray.

Voting for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls underway at polling station 23-26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon pic.twitter.com/KDQqJ850mP — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

•The election in the second phase includes 15 crucial assembly seats in the Barak Valley. This phase will decide the fate of several prominent ministers including Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia seat, Piyush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Parimalsukla Baidya from Dholai and Deputy Speaker of Assam State Assembly Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai assembly constituency.

•Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is also in the fray from the Panery constituency.

•The three-phase Assam Assembly Elections are witnessing a direct fight between BJP-Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Congress-AIUDF alliance.

A long queue of voters at a polling station in Hojai in the second phase of voting for #AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/iQgl7JEb4Y — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

•The campaigning for the second phase saw the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act wherein the BJP leaders said that they will implement the CAA, while Congress promised to stop its implementation in the state.

•This is the first Assembly elections in Assam after it witnessed widespread protests against the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which aims to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Parsi refugees who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

•The third and last phase of polling will take place in the state on April 6, 2021 and the results will be declared on May 2nd.