Sector- 50 Noida Metro Station to be dedicated to Transgender community

Noida’s Sector-50 metro station will be a dedicated station for the transgender community by Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The news was announced by Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority.

Noida Authority CEO informed that the employment at the station will be provided to the members of the transgender community. This step will help them in connecting with the mainstream.

The required up-gradation will also be done at the station and the transformation is expected to be completed in one month.

Noida's sector-50 metro station to be dedicated for transgender community: CEO, Noida Authority



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/vHbikC0ULN pic.twitter.com/PMUbwhbMNI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 22, 2020

Significance:

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority mentioned that this step has been taken to provide employment and uplift the transgender community of the country.

Under the announced initiative, they will be employed for some activities such as housekeeping and ticketing counter. It will help the transgender community in connecting with the mainstream.

Transformation of Sector-50 metro station:

The required up-gradation such as toilet facilities will take place at the station. Ritu Maheshwari also informed that various NGO’s that have been working for the transgender community are helping in carrying forward this initiative.

This has come after two stations have been dedicated as pink stations while taking into consideration the facilities for women. The transformed station will be open for all the commuters.