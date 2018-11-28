Attempts made to contact Sentinelese British Colonisation In the past couple of centuries, there have been a few recorded expeditions to North Sentinel Island. In the late 1880s, British colonisers captured six Sentinelese people, an old couple and four children and took them to the main island of the Andaman Island archipelago. The couple died soon after, possibly because of contact with diseases, while the four children were returned. They may also have been infected with illnesses that the Islanders' immune systems were unequipped to deal with. It is believed that there were 8,000 islanders when the British tried to colonise them in the 18th century and now only 150 - 50 people are estimated to be alive. Who was the first Indian to enter the Sentinel Island? TN Pandit was the first anthropologist to enter the isolated Andaman island of North Sentinel, back in 1967. Pandit was in-charge of the regional centre of the Anthropological Survey of India in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The mission was a joint venture of the Anthropological Survey of India and the Andaman administration. The main objective of the mission was to explore the North Sentinel island and become friends with the tribe there. The team included 20 members, which included anthropologists, local administrators, policemen and naval personnel. They took a small ship to reach the island. The team was not met with any resistance upon their landing on the island. In fact, they were able to explore the island for around an hour. The team was able to locate the living area of the tribe, spotting the settlement of 18 huts, roasted fish and bows, arrows and spears, but they did not meet any of the tribe’s people. Subsequently, the research team paid a series of visits to the North Sentinel Island. However, they faced resistance each time. Every time their boat reached the island, the tribesmen would make warning gestures, suggesting the team to turn back. Over time, the team developed a strategy to interact with the tribe and from a distance, they started to give gifts such as coconuts, iron rods and utensils. The gifts were well received, as both men and women used to come out and collect those gifts. The first proper contact was made with the tribe in 1991 when the research team was able to hand over the gifts to the Sentinelese from their own hands. However, the tribe did not allow them to go inside the island. Other Contact Attempts 1974: A team from the National Geographic team with the intent of shooting a documentary about the Sentinelese tried to approach the island, bearing gifts, which included coconuts, aluminium cookware, miniature toys, and a live pig. They were greeted with a shower of arrows and the pig was slaughtered and buried under the shore. The only gifts they took were the coconuts and the aluminium cookware. Post-1990s: The tribe began allowing boats to come closer to the shore and would engage at times, in mildly friendly contact, accepting gifts and leaving their weapons behind. It was a breakthrough, although the tribe did not allow their foreign visitors to stay for long. 1991: Pandit visited the island again with his team and this time the tribe's people came unarmed to greet them, climbed into their dinghy and were curiously touching everything. It was a breakthrough, although the tribe did not allow their foreign visitors to stay for long. 1996: Indian government closed expeditions to the island, after the introduction of diseases to which their bodies were not immune had resulted in several deaths in a similar programme conducted with the Jarawas, another tribe in the Andamans. Post it, the tribe went back to its defensive ways. 2004: Surprisingly, the 2004 tsunami left the tribe unscathed and the helicopters that went to drop food packages three days after the disaster observed several of the tribe’s members on the beach. The tribe refused any aid that the helicopter attempted to provide and instead, attempted to attack it. 2006: Two fishermen who were illegally looking for mud crabs got a little too close to the island, which led to both of their deaths. The helicopter sent to retrieve the bodies was shot at with arrows. This was the first instance when someone was killed by the tribe before the American missionary, Chau.