Sharath Achanta Kamal: Star paddler becomes first Indian to be elected in ITTF’s Athletes Commission

ITTF Ranking: Ace Indian paddler Sharath Achanta Kamal has become the first Indian player to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The star paddler from India got 187 votes, the second-highest number, behind Elizabeta Samara of Romania, who received 2012 votes, the difference was of a mere 8.83 percent votes polled from their continents- Asia and Europe- respectively.

Sharath Achanta Kamal, while talking about an international honour, said that he felt humbled and happy to know that he got the highest number of votes from Asia, ahead of the other candidates from the continent.

Delighted to be elected onto the ITTF Athletes Commission. I look forward to honouring this responsibility with utmost sincerity! Thank you for the messages of support and wishes 😃🙏🏽 https://t.co/ldP0O248gt — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) November 16, 2022

ITTF’s Athletes Commission: Key Details

1. Eight athletes (four male and four female) were elected from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania.

2. They will serve in the Athletes Commission of ITTF for the period of four years- 2022 to 2026.

3. Liu Shiwen, elected from the female quota, is the other Asian on the Commission, however, the Chinese managed only 153 votes.

4. In the polling that took place from November 7 to 13, 283 athletes voted to elect eight candidates from the different regions.

5. The growing numbers also indicate an increase of 18 percent, compared to 240 in 2018 as well as the growing popularity and relevance of the Commission.

Elected Athletes of ITTF’s Athletes Commission

Elected Athletes: Elizabeth Samara, Sharath Achanta Kamal, Daniely Rios, Omar Assar, Melissa Tapper, Stefan Fegerl, Jon Persson, and Liu Shiwen.

Sharath Achanta Kamal: India’s Ace Paddler

1. The 40-year-old Sharath Achanta Kamal is also the Vice-Chairman of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

2. He is also one of the 10 eminent athletes who was elected a couple of days ago to the National Olympic Body that will soon go to polls.

3. Sharath Achanta Kamal will be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2022. It is the country’s highest sports recognition.

4. Sharath Achanta Kamal is the first Indian Table Tennis Player ever to become ten times Senior National Champion, hence breaking the record of 8 time National Champion Kamlesh Mehta.

ITTF

The International Table Tennis Federation is the governing body for all the national table tennis associations.

The role of the federation includes overseeing the rules and regulations and seeking technical improvement for the sport of table tennis. The International Table Tennis Federation is also responsible for the organization of various international competitions.

