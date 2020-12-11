Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid reappointed as Prime Minister of Kuwait

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah was reappointed as the Prime Minister of Kuwait by the nation's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on December 8, 2020 following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state.

The Emir asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval. In Kuwait’s political system, while the Emir has the final say in state matters, the Prime Minister traditionally works as a bridge between the government and the parliament.

Sheikh Sabah’s role would be even more prominent now, as opposition candidates made gains in the legislative vote that took place on December 5, 2020. .

According to analysts, the new assembly of Kuwait could hamper the government’s reform efforts to address a severe liquidity crunch in the nation caused by low oil prices and the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

About Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah

•Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah began his political career by joining the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kuwait in 1978.

•He worked at the ministry in various capacities until 1995, including being a member of Kuwait's permanent mission to the United Nations from 1983-1989.

•He became Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 1995 and served in the post until 1998

•He was also Kuwait's envoy to the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) during the period.

•He served as the chief of national security from 1998 to 2006 and was given his first ministerial role in July 2006, when he was appointed as the Minister of Social Affairs and Labour. He also served as the acting foreign minister during the period.

•In October 2007, he was named as Minister of Information. Then he was named an advisor in the Amiri Diwan.

•In February 2010, he was appointed to the Supreme Petroleum Council and in October 2011, he became both deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Kuwait, replacing Mohammad Al Sabah.

•He was also appointed minister of state for cabinet affairs in December 2011. His post was assumed by Mohammad Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

•In November 2019, he became the 8th prime minister of Kuwait through Emiri decree after the resignation of his predecessor Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Other Details

Sheikh Sabah now faces the urgent task of overcoming legislative gridlock on a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international debt markets to address the growing budget deficit. Frequent deadlocks between the cabinet and the assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering economic and fiscal reforms in the state.