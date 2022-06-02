Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Chief Operating Officer of Facebook parent Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg Leadership: The second most powerful executive at Facebook owner Meta, Sheryl Sandberg made the shocking announcement on June 1, 2022, saying that she will leave after a 14-year tenure that included helping steer scandal-prone Facebook to advertising dominance.

Sheryl Sandberg, the 52-year old has been one of the most influential women in Silicon Valley and her departure has come at a time when the social media giant faces an uncertain future and fierce competition.

Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Facebook parent Meta will be effective in the fall. She wrote on the platform that she plans to remain on the firm’s board. Sheryl Sandberg, while announcing her decision, said that fourteen years later it is time for her to write the next chapter of her life.

Who is Sheryl Sandberg?

Sheryl Sandberg, a Harvard-educated executive had joined Facebook in 2008 when it was still just a start-up. Sandberg played a formative role in the development of the social media giant into a multi-billion dollar advertising empire.

Sheryl Sandberg’s job not only made her a recognizable face in tech but also a household name, particularly because of her 2013 book “Lean in: Women, Work and Will to Lead” which encouraged women to lean into their careers in order to reach their full potential and overcome the workforce obstacles.

Sheryl Sandberg Facebook: Meta shares fell more than 2%

With the announcement of Sheryl Sandberg leaving Facebook, the shares of the company fell more than 2 percent. It was another blow to the stock value that had plummeted on the worries that the company's regular growth was coming to an end. In the last 6 months, the social media giant Facebook has lost 43% of its value paving the way to the idea that the company might be falling behind its competitors including LinkedIn, Tik Tok, Twitter and even Apple.

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Facebook: What Mark Zuckerberg said?

Facebook was about only 4 years old when Sheryl Sandberg had come on board as a mature, guiding hand at a tech firm with the motto ‘move fast, break things’.

Mark Zuckerberg, who had recruited the Google executive in 2008, while talking about Sheryl Sandberg said that he was only 23 years old and that he barely knew anything about running the company.

Sheryl Sandberg architected Facebook’s ads business, hired great people, forged management culture and taught him how to run a company.

Who will be the new Chief Operating Officer at Facebook’s owner Meta?

The Chief Executive officer of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg said that the role Sheryl Sandberg held at Meta will be reshaped, with Javier Olivan become the Chief Operating Officer of Meta.

The next COO of Meta will be more traditional and very different from the close second-in-command status that Sheryl Sandberg held.

Sheryl Sandberg: Why she found herself at the center of controversy?

Sheryl Sandberg, who has long been seen as the adult at the youthfully managed firm, found herself amid the controversy over her role in pushing back at the criticism of Facebook.

She drew fire, in particular, over an embarrassing effort to probe George Soros, the billionaire investor, after he had assailed the online network as a menace to society. Sheryl Sandberg had asked her staff to conduct research on the Hungarian-borne billionaire following his remarks on the social media giant.

Sheryl Sandberg: Personal Life

Sheryl Sandberg, in 2015, was devastated after the sudden death of her husband, US tech Executive David Goldberg, at an upscale resort in Mexico.

Two years ago, Sheryl Sandberg announced her engagement to marketing executive Tom Bernthal.