UP Home Guard Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here

UP Home Guard Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the UP Home Guard Cut-Off Marks after the written examination is completed. Candidates can check the cut-off on the official website of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off will be eligible for the next stage, which includes the physical test and document verification. Candidates who score above the required cut-off will be considered for recruitment as Horticulture Assistants. The UP Home Guard cut off changes every year based on several factors, including the number of applicants, available vacancies, and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates can download the cut-off marks only after the official UP Home Guard Result is announced. Only those who score above the cut-off will be included in the merit list.

This article provides complete details about the UP Home Guard previous year cut off marks, the factors that influence them, and the minimum qualifying marks required for selection. UP Home Guard Cut Off 2025 The UP Home Guard Cut Off 2025 is expected to be announced soon after the written exam is conducted. These cut-off marks play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages, including the physical test and document verification. The cut off marks may change each year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, and exam difficulty, which we will discuss in detail later in this article. Previous Years UP Home Guard Cut Off Analyzing the UP Home Guard previous year cut off marks helps candidates understand trends and set expectations for the current year. The cut-off scores fluctuate each year due to factors like the number of applicants, vacancies, and exam difficulty. Check the UP Home Guard previous years’ cut-offs:

Year General OBC SC ST 2019 65 62 55 50 2020 68 64 58 52 2021 70 67 60 55 How to Check UP Home Guard Cut-Off Marks 2025? Candidates can easily check and download the UP Home Guard Cut Off Marks 2025 for the Horticulture Assistant post by following these steps: Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Step 2: Look for the “Notifications” or “Latest Updates” section and find the link for UP Home Guard Cut-Off Marks 2025. Step 3: Click on the link, and a new page will open displaying the cut-off list for the Horticulture Assistant post. Step 4: Download the PDF file of the cut-off marks for future reference. Also Check: UP Home Guard OTR 2025

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Factors Affecting the UP Home Guard Cut Off Marks