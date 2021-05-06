Shri Badrinath Dham: Oil and Gas PSUs sign MOU for construction & redevelopment of dham as Spiritual Smart Hill Town

The Oil and Gas PSUs including Indian Oil, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and GAIL and Shri Badrinath Utthan Charitable Trust signed Memorandums of Understanding on May 6, 2021 for the Construction and Redevelopment of Shri Badrinath Dham as a Spiritual Smart hill Town.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and other state ministers and senior officers of the Uttarakhand Government and the Oil & Gas PSUs.

MOUs: Objective As per the signed agreements, the Oil & Gas PSUs will be contributing Rs 99.60 crore in the first phase of the developmental activities which includes: •River embankment work

•Building all-terrain vehicular path

•Building bridges

•Beautifying existing bridges

•Establishing gurukul facilities with accommodation

•Creating toilet and drinking water facilities

•Installing streetlights

•Mural paintings The Oil and Gas PSUs will not only contribute to the development work of the Badrinath but they will also be part of the development of other Dhams like Kedarnath, Uttarkashi, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said that Char Dham is close to millions of Indians, due to spiritual, religious and cultural reasons. He said that the signing of the MOUs is a significant milestone in the direction of PM Narendra Modi's vision of developing Badrinath shrine as a mini smart and spiritual city, without compromising on the religious sanctity and mythological importance of the region.

He further continued by saying that the development of sites like Badrinath would also help in attracting more tourists, which in turn would strengthen the economy of the state. Tourism is one of the key industries that plays a critical role in the development of the state.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that with the concerted efforts of both Uttarakhand Government and Oil & Gas PSUs, they are hopeful of that the rejuvenation work of Shri Badrinath Dham will be completed within three years.