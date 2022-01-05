Sindhutai Sapkal, Social worker and Padma Shri awardee, passes away at 74

Sindhutai Sapkal latest news: The renowned social worker and recipient of the Padma Shri Award, Sindhutai Sapkal passed away on January 4, 2022, due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Pune. She was 74 years old and breathed her last in Galaxy Care Hospital. According to the hospital’s medical director, Sindhutai Sapkal was admitted to the hospital for more than a month.

Sindhutai Sapkal, who was also referred to as ‘Mai’, ran an orphanage in Pune where she had adopted more than 1000 orphan children. In 2021, Sapkal was conferred with the Padma Shri award for her significant contribution to society.

Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind expressed their condolences on the demise of Sindhutai Sapkal. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray also condoled her death and announced that her last rites will be conducted with state honors.

Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/nPhMtKOeZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2022

Who was Sindhutai Sapkal?

Sindhutai Sapkal was born on November 14, 1948, in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. She was forced to drop out of school after passing the 4th standard.

At a very young age of 12, Sapkal was married to a 32 years old man and after she gave birth to three children, Sindhutai’s husband abandoned her while she was pregnant. At one point of time, when Sapkal’s own mother and village refused to help her, she had to beg in order to raise her daughters.

Sindhutai Sapkal’s work for orphan’s welfare

Overcoming the circumstances, Sindhutai Sapkal soon started working for the welfare of the orphan children which led them to fondly call her ‘Mai’.

Sindhutai Sapkal nurtured over 1,500 orphaned children and called them her grand family of 382 sons-in-law and 49 daughters-in-law.

For her work, Spakal has been honoured with more than 700 awards. She also used the award money to buy land to make a home for orphaned children.

Sindhutai Sapkal’s organisations

S. No. Organisations 1. Mother Global Foundation 2. Sanmati Bal Niketan 3. Mamata Bal Sadan 4. Savitribai Phule Mulinche Vasatigruh 5. Abhiman Bal Bhavan 6. Gangadharbaba Chhatraylaya 7. Saptsindhu Mahila Adhar 8. Shree Manshanti Chatralaya 9. Vanvasi Gopal Krishna Bahuuddeshiya Mandal

Sindhutai Sapkal: Awards and Honours