Coronavirus in Bats: Six new Coronaviruses discovered in bats in Myanmar

Six new coronaviruses in bats have been discovered by scientists in Myanmar. This is the first time that these viruses have been found anywhere in the world.

The findings were published in the journal of PLOS ONE mentioning that study of new Coronaviruses will help in understanding their diversity in bats and can guide in preventing and responding to this infectious disease.

As per the researchers, the study on these viruses will help in evaluating the potential of transmission and understand its risks to human health.

Significance of the study:

Marc Valitutto, the head of the study states that the viral pandemic reminds us that how much human health is closely connected to the health of wildlife and the environment.

With the increasing interaction with wildlife, it becomes important to understand about these viruses in animals. The better we understand it, the more it increases the chance of reducing pandemic potential.

Key Highlights:

• The newly discovered Coronaviruses are not closely connected to Coronaviruses Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS CoV-1) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or SARS-CoV-2.

• The new viruses were detected while conducting surveillance of people and animals in order to understand the circumstances that lead to disease spillover.

• The research was focused on sites in Myanmar where humans come in contact with wildlife more frequently.

• From May 2016 to August 2018, more than 750 saliva and faecal samples of bats were collected from the area.

• As per experts, thousands of Coronavirus are present in bats, many of which are not discovered yet.

• The samples were tested and compared to known coronaviruses and researchers identified six new.

• The team has also detected a coronavirus in Myanmar that had been found elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Possible measures to prevent future pandemics:

As per the researchers, these findings highlight the importance of surveillance for wildlife diseases.

Research, education and vigilant surveillance are some of the best tools that can prevent future pandemics.

Suzan Murray, the co-author of the study states that even though not many coronaviruses may pose threat to people but Identifying these diseases early in animals and recognizing the source will give an opportunity to investigate the possible threat.