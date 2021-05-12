Snapdeal launches 'Sanjeevani' to connect COVID patients with plasma donors

Snapdeal has launched 'Sanjeevani' to connect COVID-19 patients with potential plasma donors. With this, the e-commerce company has joined other companies like Google, Paytm and Facebook that have introduced digital tools to help people during the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Many companies and developers have been coming up with platforms to help people get basic medical care such as finding resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators and even find slots for COVID-19 vaccination.

For example, HealthifyMe has launched VaccinateMe platform that uses CoWIN API to help users find the available vaccination slots. Google has also updated Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube in India to display COVID-19 vaccine information and to help people find relevant sources of medical oxygen using crowd-sourced information and nearby hospital beds.

Snapdeal's Sanjeevani platform

•Snapdeal has created Sanjeevani to use its wide reach in India, including across smaller towns and cities to connect people.

•Snapdeal issued a statement saying that with the rising COVID-19 cases, plasma donors are needed more than ever and their plasma connect initiative 'Sanjeevani' aims to fulfil this need.

•The platform can be accessed by people through the website and mobile app.

How to register on Sanjeevani

1. Visit Snapdeal's sanjeevani tool by clicking here- snapdeal donate plasma

2. It offers two registration options-

-Register as Donor

-Register as Patient

3. Hence, both donors and patients can register themselves with their mobile numbers, email IDs and provide relevant information such as blood group and location.

4. The donors will need to put in some specific details such as when they tested positive or negative for COVID-19 infection.

5. After registering, Snapdeal's search engine will search for relevant matches and connect patients with potential donors.

6. After a match is found, the details will be sent to both the receiver and the donor.

How does it work?

The tool's algorithm searches for relevant patients and donors in their region and then finds a match.

How are the patients connected to the donors?

The patients will be connected to the donors through SMS.

Background

Snapdeal had first launched Sanjeevani to help its employees find possible donors. However, the e-commerce platform has now opened this for all people.

The portal will also help in raising awareness on the importance of plasma donation and encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate.