Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive violent crashes

Mahinda Rajapaksa Resign 2022: The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from his position amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. The news of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation was announced in the local media of the country. Until now, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had defied the calls for their resignation even as the unrest and protests against the government intensified in Sri Lanka.

As Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the position, the Health Minister of Sri Lanka Prof Channa Jayasumana also handed over his letter of resignation to the President of the country.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation from the post has come days after the President Gotbaya Rajapaksa in a special meeting requested the PM to step down as a solution to the ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Crisis: Violent crashes and curfew as Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

On the morning of May 9, 2022, the protestors held a demonstration opposite the Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa urging him not to resign.

However, following their meeting with Mahinda Rajapaksa, the pro-government protestors clashed with anti-government protestors near the Temple Trees. 16 people sustained injuries and they have been admitted to Colombo National Hospital.

The Government of Sri Lanka further imposed a nationwide curfew and also deployed the army troops in Colombo, the Capital of Sri Lanka.