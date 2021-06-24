Strawberry Supermoon 2021: When, where and how to watch the last supermoon of this year- Check here

Strawberry Supermoon will give a lot to look forward to the space enthusiasts and moon idolators as it will appear on June 24, 2021. The full moon of June, also known as the Strawberry Supermoon, will be this year’s last and the brightest.

The Strawberry moon, with an orangy tint, will dazzle the night sky by being the closest to the Earth in its orbit. However, as per NASA, the natural satellite will still be farther off than the last three full moons.

If you are among those who often indulge themselves in moon Moon-ogling, then you must make sure to get all the Strawberry Moon details right. Read below to know where and how you can see this phenomenal event.

When to watch Strawberry Supermoon 2021 in India?

The Strawberry Supermoon which is all set to appear on June 24, 2021, will attain its peak illumination at 2.40 pm ET and 12.10 am IST. Even then, the moon will appear in its full glory after appearing above the horizon.

This Thursday, the last supermoon of the year will have a sweet ending – it’s a Strawberry Moon! It's coined ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it signaled a time to gather the harvest of strawberries and other fruits. 🍓Get the details: https://t.co/6yaRFexegx pic.twitter.com/AuFO4UzY1b — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2021

Strawberry Supermoon 2021: How to watch the celestial event?

In case you are unable to watch the Strawberry Supermoon because of the weather disturbances, a live feed of the event over Rome will be aired by The Virtual Telescope Project at 3 pm ET/ 12.30 am IST.

Strawberry Supermoon: From where the name came from? During the celestial event, the moon will be closest to the Earth in its orbit, however, even then, the natural satellite will still be farther off. The upcoming supermoon does not actually show the seedy characteristics of strawberry and it was actually named by the Algonquin tribes of North America who have linked its emergency from the berry picking season. Strawberry moon is also known by other names such as ‘rose moon’, ‘hot moon, and ‘honey moon’. Many also believe that the word honeymoon had originated from this full moon cycle of the year, during which most weddings are reported all over the world.

Strawberry Moon: What happens during a full moon?

During a full moon, the sun, the Earth, and the Moon align at 180 degrees, but the moon’s orbit is 5 degrees off the plane of Earth’s orbit.

Because of this, the moon’s shadow is always a little lower or higher than the Earth’s shadow when the celestial lineup happens, meaning that it's possible for the sun’s light to completely illuminate the side of the moon facing Earth.

Why this Strawberry Supermoon 2021 is significant?

Even though the upcoming Supermoon can’t hold a candle to May’s ‘Blood Red SuperMoon’, the Strawberry Supermoon 2021 will still be an event of significance as it will mark the last such event of this year.

Strawberry Supermoon: Why the term ‘Supermoon’?

The term ‘Supermoon’ was coined by an astrologer in 1979 to refer to the moon cycles that are closer than usual to Earth when they are full.

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), supermoons are 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the regular full moons.