Sudan News: Why Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned?

Sudan News: The Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok resigned on January 2, 2022, more than two months after a coup as well as another deadly crackdown on the protestors, with the military now firmly in control. Sudan PM Hamdok has also failed to name a government as the protests in the country continued against the military takeover in October 2021.

Abdalla Hamdok also announced that a roundtable discussion was needed to produce a new agreement for the country’s political transition. Sudan went into political turmoil when the military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched his coup on October 25, 2021. Hamdok's resignation came six weeks after returning to his post in a deal with the military which stated that his reinstatement could save a transition of Sudan towards democracy.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation, six weeks after being reinstated as part of a political agreement with the military following a coup https://t.co/VLRD5WLsGc pic.twitter.com/HN1u2xbTu7 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2022

Sudan Political Crisis: What is happening in Sudan?

Sudan has been undergoing a fragile journey towards civilian rule since the 2019 ouster of the autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The country further went into political turmoil when the military coup was launched in Sudan by the military general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leading to the detention of Abdalla Hamdok.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 under a promise of the elections for July 2023 but according to the local media, the Prime Minister had been absent from his office for days with rumors strengthening over his possible resignation.

Why Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned? Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been the face of Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian rule, while Military leader Burhan has been Sudan’s de Facto leader after Oman al-Bashir’s ouster. The Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok has cited the fragmentation of the political forces as well as the ongoing conflicts between the (military and civilian) components of the transition. He added that despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus between the two, it has not yet happened. While resigning on January 2, Sudanese PM announced that he has decided to give back the responsibility and announce his resignation as the Prime Minister. He added that the step will help it pass through what’s left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country.

Protests against military rule in Sudan

Mass protests against the military coup in Sudan have continued even after Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated. The continuation of the protests is because the demonstrators distrust the Veteran General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Burhan as well as his promise of guiding the country towards full democracy.

The protestors in Sudan have also charged that the deal of reinstating Hamdok as the Prime Minister of the country is simply to give the cloak of legitimacy to the Generals, whom they further accuse of trying to continue the regime built by autocrat Oman al-Bashir.

Sudan Political Turmoil: Background

The country has a long history of military takeovers, however, General Burhan has always insisted that the military’s move of taking control was not a coup but a move to rectify the course of transition.

As per the activists on Social Media, 2022 will be the year of continuation of the resistance. They have also condemned the sexual violence during December 19, 2021, protests in which, as per the UN, at least 13 women and girls were the victims of rape and gang rape.

The United States and the European Union have condemned the use of sexual violence as a weapon of driving women away from the demonstrations and silencing their voices.