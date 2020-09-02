Sumit Nagpal becomes first Indian in 7 years to enter the second round of Grand Slam Singles event

Sumit Nagpal on September 1, 2020, created history by becoming the first Indian to win a singles' main draw match at a grand slam in the last 7 years. The 23 years old successfully stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open.

Sumit Nagpal defeated Bradley Klahn of USA 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open in order to progress further into the tournament.

Earlier in 2013, Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, US Open, and French Open. Sumit Nagpal who is world number 122 will now be facing either Spain’s Jaume Munar or Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years.



He's onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Winning the game and creating history:

According to the reports, Sumit Nagpal came out blasting in the initial two sets of the match against Bradley Klahn as he registered the successive wins of 6-1, 6-3.

Sumit Nagal was literally all over the court today 🏃‍♂️@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/M3D3f2aHIn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

However, the third set saw Klahn coming back to defeat Nagpal which lead the match for an intense finish. But Nagpal once again rose to the top in the fourth set and gained a 5-0 lead in a set.

Bradley Klahn was able to win one game, but in the end, Sumit Nagpal wrapped up the match in a comprehensive fashion.