Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes must be restricted: Union Health Ministry

The hospital and medical institutions have not able to meet the requirements for medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 18:35 ISTModified On: Apr 19, 2021 18:59 IST
Oxygen for industrial purposes limited

The Centre on April 18, 2021, announced that the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes has been prohibited from April 22, 2021, onwards to divert the supply towards meeting the rising demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Union Health Ministry after due deliberations with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes must be restricted. The surplus oxygen as a result of this move will be used to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen and treat COVID-19 patients.

However, nine industries have been exempted from this prohibition. They are:

Pharmaceutical

Oxygen cylinder manufacturers

Wastewater treatment plants

Ampoules and Vials

Petroleum refineries

Nuclear energy facilities

Food and water purification

Process industries

The industrial units not listed above have been advised to consider alternate ways such as setting up their own Air Separator Units (ASU) or import Oxygen for their requirements.

Due to the shortage of oxygen with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways on April 18, 2021, also announced that ‘Oxygen Express’ trains will run across key corridors of the nation to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

Shortage of Oxygen in the country

India has been the second-worst hit nation from coronavirus with a total of 15 million confirmed cases so far.

The country is grappling with a deadly surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. The hospital and medical institutions are not able to meet the requirements for medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) informed that the demand is already at 60 percent of the total daily Oxygen production and expected to rise higher.

