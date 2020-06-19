Supreme Court asks Centre for ‘uniform fee’ for COVID-19 testing across India

The Supreme Court on June 19 addressed the differences in the charges of COVID-19 testing and has asked the centre to fix an upper limit for these tests. The apex court observed the differences in charges during the hearing and mentioned that there should be uniformity in the testing charges of COVID-19 in all the states.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, Ashok Bhushan, and MR Shah, which will pass the order later highlighted the difference and stated that in some states it is Rs. 2,200 and in some the charges are Rs. 4,500.

The Supreme Court bench had however indicated that the court will not venture into the fixation of the charges. They will be taken care of by the centre.

ICMR on the COVID-19 testing price:

In May 2020, ICMR which is the central government’s nodal body in this ongoing health crisis had lifted the price cap of Rs. 4,500 per test after the testing kits prices were dropped. The research body had also asked the administrations of States and UTs to come up with the mutually agreeable prices for sample testing with private labs.

While many states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana have brought down the rates of COVID-19 test, while other states are yet to revise the price cap.

COVID-19 testing prices in different states:

• Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has fixed the prices of COVID-19 testing by the RT-PCR method. The price is not more than Rs. 2,500.

• Maharashtra state government has also capped the price for the COVID-19 testing by private laboratories at Rs. 2,200 from the existing maximum price which is Rs. 4,500.

• COVID-19 RT-PCR test has been capped at Rs. 2,200 in Telangana. The State health minister, Eatala Rajender had mentioned that the tests will be conducted only on those with the symptoms of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness.