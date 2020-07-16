Supreme Court Collegium approves proposal for the permanent appointment of Additional Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal that suggests the appointment of various Additional Judges as the permanent judges of High Court.

The apex court collegium had approved the proposal for the appointment of Jyotsna Rewal Dua, who is an Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as a permanent judge of the High Court.

Further Supreme Court also approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay as a permanent judge of Calcutta Hugh Court. He was an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 7 Additional Judges of Punjab & Haryana High Court as permanent judges of the High Court. pic.twitter.com/1iZPgjFxEG — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Appointment approval of seven additional judges in Punjab and Haryana:

The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of seven Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as the permanent judges of the High Court. These judges include:

• Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul

• Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi

• Justice Arun Monga

• Justice Manoj Bajaj

• Justice Lalit Batra

• Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi

• Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill