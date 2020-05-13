SwasthVayu: Non-invasive ventilator developed by CSIR-NAL for COVID-19

CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL), Bangalore has developed a non-invasive BiPAP ventilator named ‘SwasthVayu’, in a record time of just 36 days. NAL is a constituent lab of CSIR for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Shekhar C Mande, DG CSIR stated that the team had enabled a spin-off technology on the basis of its expertise in the aerospace design domain.

National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has certified the system for safety and performance. It has also undergone stringent biomedical tests.

What is a BiPAP non-invasive ventilator?

The ventilator is basically a microcontroller-based precise closed-loop adaptive control system. It has a built-in biocompatible manifold and coupler that is 3D printed, along with HEPA filter (Highly Efficient Particulate Air Filter).

Key Highlights:

• The system has successfully undergone beta clinical trials at the NAL health centre.

• Jitendra J Jadhav, Director of CSIR-NAL explained that based on the specific inputs and global experience from pulmonologists from India and abroad, the team at CSIR-NAL has developed BIPAP non-invasive ventilator with an externally connected oxygen concentrator.

• It will be ideal for the treatment of moderate or mid-stage severe COVID-19 patients who do not require invasive ventilation and intubation.

• The ventilator has unique features such as it is spontaneous, timed, CPAP, auto BIPAP modes along with the provision to connect oxygen concentrator or enrichment unit externally alleviate the fear regarding the spread of the virus.

• CSIR-NAL has been in the process of taking it forward with the regulatory authorities for approval and has been expected to get permission shortly.

• The dialogues have already been initiated with major public/private industries in order to partner for the mass production.

Advantages of the machine:

• It does not require any specialized nursing for usage.

• Cost-effective

• Compact and configured

• Perfect for treatment of COVID-19 patients in makeshifts hospitals, dispensaries, wards, and homes.