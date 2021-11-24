Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sweden elects Magdalena Andersson as first-ever female Prime Minister

Magdalena Andersson became the first female Prime Minister of Sweden after she clinched a last-minute deal securing the key support. She will formally take over her functions and present her government on November 26, 2021.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 17:23 IST
Sweden PM Magdalena Andersson
Sweden Prime Minister News: Sweden’s Parliament on November 24, 2021, has elected Magdalena Andersson, Social Democratic Party leader and Finance Minister, as the first female Prime Minister of Sweden. The decision came after Andersson clinched a last-minute deal securing the key support.

Magdalena Andersson will succeed the outgoing PM Stefan Lofven after a total of 117 members of Parliament voted for Andersson. 57 members abstained from voting while 174 voted against and one was absent.

Under Sweden’s electoral system, a prime ministerial candidate of the country does not need the support of a majority in the Parliament, the candidate just needs to not have a majority- or 175 votes- against them.

Sweden’s new Prime Minister will formally take over her functions and present her government on November 26, 2021.

How Magdalena Andersson became the first female PM of Sweden?

The 54-years-old Magdalena Andersson, who took over as the leader of the Social Democrats earlier in November 2021, had reached a deal with the Left Party late on November 23, 2021, to raise the pensions in exchange for its backing in the next day vote.

Andersson had previously received the support of the Social Democrats’ coalition partner the Greens, as well as the Centre Party.

Magdalena Andersson faces first setback

Sweden’s new Prime Minister, however, faced her first setback even before her election on November 24.

The announcement was made by the Centre Party that while it will not oppose Andersson in the vote for PM, it will withdraw its support for the government’s budget to be voted later on November 24, because of the concessions made to the Left.

It means that Magdalena Andersson will have to govern with a budget presented by the opposition conservative Moderates, far-right Sweden Democrats, and Christian Democrats.

Sweden’s first female Prime Minister

The former Prime Minister of Sweden and leader of the Social Democratic Party Stefan Lofven had resigned on November 10, 2021, after seven years as the Prime Minister. The move was widely expected as it also aimed at giving his successor time to prepare for September 2022 general elections in Sweden.

Despite being a country that had long championed gender equality, Sweden has never had a woman as Prime Minister.

Female Prime Ministers of Nordic countries

All the Nordic countries have seen women lead their governments.

Country

Women Prime Ministers of Nordic countries

Sweden

PM Magdalena Andersson

Norway

Former PM Erna Solberg

Denmark

PM Mette Frederiksen

Finland

PM Sanna Marin

Iceland

PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir

 

