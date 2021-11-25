Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SWOT Satellite launch: Satellite for tracking global surface water to launch in 2022, confirms NASA

SWOT satellite will accumulate the data on the height of the planet’s salt and fresh water-which will include oceans, lakes, and rivers. It will enable the researchers in tracking the volume and location of water all around the world.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 18:48 IST
SWOT Mission-The Surface Water and Ocean Topography- will be launched in November 2022. The final set of tests on the spacecraft have also started, as per the statement by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

SWOT Mission is a collaboration between NASA and the Space Agency of France National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), with contributions from the UK Space Agency and the Space Agency of Canada.

SWOT programme scientist at NASA Headquarters said that SWOT will be the first global snapshot of all surface water that we have now, how the water moves around the planet, and what happens to it when it comes in contact with climate.

SWOT satellite launch: Objective

The SWOT Mission satellite will accumulate the data on the height of the planet’s salt and fresh water-which will include oceans, lakes, and rivers. It will enable the researchers in tracking the volume and location of water all around the world.

SWOT will also help in measuring the effects of climate change on Earth’s water, such as the process through which the swirling ocean currents absorb excess heat, greenhouse gases, and moisture from the atmosphere.

SWOT mission's measurements will also aid in identifying how much the water flows into and out of the planet’s rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as the regional shifts in water level.

What is the next step in SWOT satellite mission?

In June 2021, the scientific instruments of the satellite were shipped to France from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the agency in the US. Ever since the teams of both the countries have been working to connect the part of the spacecraft holding the science instruments to the rest of the satellite and ensuring that the electrical connections function properly.

The next 6 months in the SWOT mission will involve three phases of testing. It will assured that the satellite will be able to survive the precision of its launch as well as the difficult environment of space.

Next, the team of scientists will move SWOT into the chamber that will mimic the temperature swings and the vacuum of space.

Finally, the SWOT satellite will be put through additional tests for making sure that satellite systems can withstand any electromagnetic interference. After that, the spacecraft of the satellite will be shipped to the site of launch.

