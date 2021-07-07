Taal Volcano: Philippines on alert for another volcano eruption, over 14,000 people evacuated

Philippine scientists warned on July 4, 2021 that a volcano to the south of Manila could erupt again "anytime soon" as toxic gas emissions hit a record high. This has forced thousands of people from vulnerable communities to flee from their homes.

The Taal volcano has been emitting sulphur dioxide for the past week, creating a haze over the Philippines' capital city Manila and several surrounding provinces, prompting health warnings.

Almost 4500 people have fled their homes after the authorities called for evacuations of high-risk areas on the lake's shores.

Key Details

• According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), an eruption similar to July 1, 2021 may occur anytime soon. The institute had issued a level 3 alert when the Taal Volcano had discharged a giant plume of ash and smoke that reached up to 7 miles in the sky on July 1st. This was followed by four smaller bursts later in the evening.

• Fearing a repeat of the eruption that took place in January 2020, the Philippine authorities have placed certain settlements under lockdown, temporarily preventing residents from returning to their properties.

• Over 14,000 people have been evacuated from the tourist province of Batangas, especially residents of five high-risk villages in the lakeside towns of Agoncillo and Laurel.

• The authorities have asked people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal volcano is located and several other nearby lakeside villages in Batangas province to the south of Manila.

• According to authorities, the current eruption has the potential to become more dangerous than last year's. They fear that bursts that launch ash and volcanic blocks high into the air, may subsequently rain down on the communities below, which was one of the primary hazards that hit Batangas in the January 2020 eruption.

• The volcanic smog from the Taal volcano also drifted as far as 40 miles north to Manila city earlier this week.

• According to the volcano agency's chief, Renato Solidum, it is too early to know if the volcano's current unrest will lead to a full-blown eruption.

What does level 5 alert mean?

While level three alert level means that the magma is near or at the surface and activity could lead to hazardous eruption in weeks, level five means a life-threatening eruption is occurring that could endanger communities.

Twin Perils of Volcano and COVID-19?

While thousands of people have been evacuated from villages surrounding the Taal volcano, officials fear that the emergency shelters will turn into epicenters of COVID-19 infections.