Table Tennis player Poulami Ghatak retires, decides to focus on coaching

Poulami Ghatak, India’s ace Table Tennis player, decided to retire silently from the sport. In was in January 2020 that the decision was made, however, it has become publicly known only now.

Poulami Ghatak while informing about her retirement from the sport which made her a household name mentioned that she never formally announced her decision because she didn’t think anyone will be interested in knowing it.

She had broken into the national team of Table Tennis at quite a young age and had remained an extremely consistent performer. Excelling for more than two decades, she won the National crown for stupendous seven times.

Poulami Ghatak on her retirement:

While formally announcing her retirement, Poulami Ghatak accepted that she didn’t think anyone will be interested in knowing about this big decision, however, she and her family members have been extremely overwhelmed with the responses that they have been getting.

Ghatak further added that she never thought that people have been following her game so closely and that she will get so much respect because of it.

Looking back at her career of more than two decades, she acknowledged the many moments that she cherishes in her career such as playing in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games Olympics, and many other world championships.

Poulami Ghatak highlighted the two medals she won at the Delhi Commonwealth Games and mentioned them special as those were won by her in her own country.

Come back to the National team:

After giving birth to her son in 2015, Poulami Ghatak made a come back to the circuit to make it to the finals in 2016 senior nationals, which brought her back to the national team, however, as per Ghatak, she made a conscious decision that she will not play internationally anymore, as she had a son and wanted to enjoy that phase entirely.

Chasing Indu Puri’s record of eight National Crowns:

With seven National Titles, Ghatak’s aim was to chase Indu Puri’s record haul of eight National Crowns.

While talking about it, she mentioned that it is a huge regret as she was the closest and everybody had expected her to go for it. It was on her mind even when she started her coaching in 2019.

She further added that she has been an active member of the National team for 20 years and when she saw other people play while she stayed away from the National team, she could not keep the motivation.

Her decision to stop came after realizing that she will not be able to give her 100 percent to the game, so before the Nationals in 2020, her decision of retirement was sealed.

Focus on coaching through her Table tennis Academy:

The 37 years old Table tennis player since 2019 has been engrossed with RCS Poulami Soumyadeep Table Tennis Academy.

While talking about the academy and her focus on coaching, Ghatak informed that she earlier started with kids and was about to begin advanced training in March 2020 before the pandemic struck.

She added that she wants to pass on her experience and build a proper system like Gopichand has done in Badminton so that many players come through. She plans to groom them in such a way that they will go on to win a medal in the Olympics.

Poulami Ghatak and her husband Soumyadeep Roy who is also a former champion, have another academy named UTT JSS Soumyadeep Poulami Academy.