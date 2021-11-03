Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Taliban announces complete ban on use of foreign currency in Afghanistan

Taliban in a statement, shared by one of their spokesperson, said that the economic situation and national interests in the country required that all the Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade.

Created On: Nov 3, 2021 16:35 IST
The Taliban on November 2, 2021, announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan. The move will make sure to cause further disruption to an economy that has been pushed to the brink of collapse by the abrupt withdrawal of international support.

The surprise move by the militant group came hours after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in Central Kabul.

Afghans to use Afghan currency

The use of US dollars has been widespread in the markets of Afghanistan, while the border areas use the currency of the neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.

Taliban pressing for release of millions of dollars

The Taliban government has been pressing for the release of billions of dollars of the Central Bank reserves as the drought-stricken country faces a cash crunch, new migration crisis, and cash crunch.

Afghanistan has parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with various central banks in Europe and the US Federal Reserve. However, that has money has been frozen since the Islamist Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Why Afghanistan is facing severe cash crunch?

The departure of the United Stated led forces and many international donors have left Afghanistan without grants that financed three-quarters of the public spending.

As per the Finance Ministry, it had a daily tax take of roughly 400 million Afghanis ($4.4 million).

Even though the Western Powers have been wanting to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have still refused to officially recognize the Taliban Government in Afghanistan.

 

