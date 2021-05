Tamil Nadu 2021 Winning Candidates List: Full winners list constituency-wise, DMK leading with 124 seats

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: The counting of votes for the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections began at 8 am today, May 02, 2021. As per the latest data by the Election Commission of India, DMK is leading with 125 seats, AIADMK is at 77 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.

The state of Tamil Nadu state is divided into 234 constituencies. The two leading parties in the TN’s Dravidian politics are Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The 2021 TN Assembly Elections are the state’s first elections since the death of two key leaders, Jayalalithaa, AIADMK, and M.Karunanidhi, DMK.

Exit Polls had predicted DMK will return to power after 10 years. In the 2016 elections, the AIADMK won 136 out of 234 seats in the assembly. DMK won 89 seats while Congress bagged 8 seats.

Tamil Nadu 2021 Winning Candidates List: Constituency Wise