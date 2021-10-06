Tamil Nadu local body elections today: Voting for first phase begins, AIADMK, DMK in close fight; Check details

The polling for Tamil Nadu local body elections has started and will be held on October 6 and October 9, 2021. The voting for the local body polls in Tamil Nadu is being conducted in 9 districts of the state that are Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tenkasi, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Tirunelveli, Kallakuruchi, and Villupuram. The polling in Tamil Nadu will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Reportedly over 1 lakh officials have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth polling in the mentioned nine districts. Before the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu, on September 15, 2021, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had announced that it will contest the elections independently in the upcoming local body polls in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Local body elections: Key details

• COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu will be allowed to vote in the local body polls in the last one hour.

• 27,003 seats are up for grabs in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

• According to the official records, a total electorate of 76, 59, 720 voters including 37, 77,524 male voters, 38, 81, 361 female voters, and 835 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise.

• In the first phase on October 6, the Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place in 7,291 polling booths, and in the second phase on October 9, voting will be held in 6,652 polling booths.

Result of Tamil Nadu local body polls

The State Election Commission will announce the election result of Tamil Nadu Local body polls on October 12, 2021.

Tamil Nadu local body polls: Key parties contesting the elections

While Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is in the fray, the main contest in Tamil Nadu Local body polls will be between the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK. Around 40 disabled people have also been contesting the rural body elections in Tamil Nadu.

DMK- The campaign of DMK for the local body elections in Tamil Nadu was led by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin. The ruling party holds more chances of winning elections because of the work done in the last few months. AIADMK- The poll campaign of AIADMK was led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Major opposition party contesting the local polls can face difficulty because of the party’s internal conflict and PMK’s announcement of contesting the elections independently. However, the AIADMK spokesperson claimed that it will not affect the party in the elections and will be a loss for PMK only. PMK- The party is expected to hamper the prospects of the AIADMK in the northern districts. PMK, before announcing that it will contest the elections independently, was in an alliance with AIADMK in the 2019 Parliamentary elections and also in the recently held assembly polls.

Who can win Tamil Nadu's local body polls?

According to R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic Development Foundation, the DMK led front has a slight edge in the rural local body polls in the state, as generally in Panchayat elections the party which is in power has an edge.

Moreover, the ruling DMK led by CM MK Stalin has done well in the past few months since it assumed office and this will also work in favor of DMK led front.

In AIADMK, there are certain issues within the party and in addition to that PMK announcing that it will contest the elections has resulted in a major setback for the AIADMK front in Tamil Nadu.