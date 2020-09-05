Teachers' Day 2020: Why Teachers' Day is so special? All you need to know

Teachers' Day 2020: Teacher’s Day is being celebrated across India today to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 132nd birth anniversary. Teacher’s Day is observed annually on September 5, as Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was India's first Vice President and second President. Teachers' Day was first celebrated in 1962, the year he became the second President of India. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year. Dr. Radhakrishnan highly believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

Teachers' Day 2020: Significance

Teachers' Day aims to value and acknowledge the contribution of all the teachers in shaping one’s lives. Though it is not a holiday and students are required to report to school, normal classes are replaced by activities of celebration in school, honouring the teachers for their hard work and endless contribution to a student’s educational life.

Teachers' Day is dedicated to all the teachers, gurus and mentors who guide their successors to become better human beings, just like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan did in his time.

Teachers' Day 2020: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

• Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as India’s first Vice President from 1952-1962 and as India’s second President from 1962-1967.

• Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of India’s most distinguished scholars of the 20th century. His book, ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’ attracted global attention to Indian philosophy.

• Dr. Radhakrishnan taught in several distinguished educational institutions including Oxford University, University of Chicago, Calcutta University, Mysore University and Madras Presidency College.

• Dr. Radhakrishnan’s philosophy was grounded in Advaita Vedanta. He defended Hinduism against "uninformed Western criticism" and played a major role in the formation of contemporary Hindu identity. He earned the reputation of being the bridge-builder between India and the West.

• Dr. Radhakrishnan was one of the founders of Helpage India, a renowned NGO for elderly underprivileged in India.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Awards

Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1954.

He was awarded several other distinguished awards as well such as a knighthood in 1931 and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times, 16 times for the Nobel Prize in literature and 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.