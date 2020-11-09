Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, met Telangana CM two days ago

Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi informed on November 9, 2020 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor posted a note on Twitter, which read that he had taken the test for COVID as a protocol before resuming shooting for his film 'Acharya' and unfortunately tested positive.

The 65-year-old further informed that he was asymptomatic and isolating himself at home. He also urged all those who came in contact with him in the last 5 days to also undergo a COVID test.

The actor-politician had met the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao two days back on November 7, 2020 to donate Rs 1 crore for the Hyderabad flood relief fund. Fellow actor Akkineni Nagarjuna was also present on the occasion.

The Telangana CMO Twitter account had tweeted the same and in the photograph shared, both the actors and the Chief Minister were seen without masks.

Chiranjeevi's younger brother, actor Nagendra Babu had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently but had recovered.

COVID-19 in Telangana

Telangana has been witnessing a marginal spike in case with 1400- 1600 cases a day since the end of the festive season. Hyderabad alone reported around 1977 cases in the last 7 days with 250 reported on November 8 alone.

Many Telugu actors were impacted with COVID-19 in the last few months and have recovered including Tamannah Bhatia and Dr. Rajashekhar who had to seek medical help for their condition.