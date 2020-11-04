Three more Rafale Fighter Jets to reach India soon

Three more Rafale Fighter Jets are expected to reach India soon, most probably by November 5, 2020. This would provide a huge boost to the Indian Air Force's air power. The aircraft will take off from France on Wednesday morning in local time and arrive in India by evening.

The arrival of the fighter jets in India will take the total strength of Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force to eight, as the first batch comprising five Rafale aircraft had arrived in India in July 2020. This would further enhance the IAF's capacity to take on threats emerging from China, especially along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

While the first batch of Rafale fighter jets have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force in September and carried out sorties as well in the Ladakh sector, the second batch will also be operationalised at the earliest.

Significance

• The Rafale fighter aircraft will provide the Indian Air Force with unmatched air superiority in the region with advanced avionics and weapons including HAMMER, Meteor and Scalp missiles. The fighter jets are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

• The induction of the fighter jets in the IAF has given India an edge over Pakistan and China, as the jets are armed with the most advanced air-to-air missiles that have a range of up to 150 kilometers.

• The meteor missiles can chase down and destroy agile hostile fighters at even the furthest of ranges that are beyond vision and has a no-escape zone many times greater than any other air-to-air missile.

• Neither China nor Pakistan have a missile to counter the weapon power of the meteor missiles. Besides these, Rafale fighters will also be armed with Scalp cruise air-to-surface missiles that have a range of over 300 kilometers.

Background

India had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France in September 2016 to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets in fly-away condition for Rs 59,000 crore. The Rafale fighter aircraft will be based out of the Ambala and Hasimara airbases.