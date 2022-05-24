Time’s 100 Most Influential People 2022: From Gautam Adani to Vladimir Putin; Check full list here

Time's 100 Most influential 2022: Business tycoon Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy and Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time Magazine.

The list of 100 most influential is divided into 6 categories- Pioneers, Icons, Artists, Titans, Leaders and Innovators. While Gautam Adani is named under the Titans category along with American host Oprah Winfrey and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Khurram Parvez and Karuna Nandy have find place under the Leaders category of Times’s 100 most influential People 2022.

Times 100 Most Influential People 2022 List has also given a place to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

Times 100 Most Influential People

Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world which is assembled by the American news magazine Time. It was first published in 1999 as the result of a debate among the American academics, journalists and politicians, however, the list is now a publicized annual event.

Appearing on Times 100 Most Influential People list is often seen as an honour and the magazine makes it clear that the entrants are recognized for changing the world.

Time’s 100 Most influential 2022: Full List

The list is released in 6 categories-

Titans

S. No. Names 1. Tim Cook 2. Oprah Winfrey 3. Andy Jassy 4. Michael Yeoh 5. Sam-Bankman Fried 6. David Zaslav 7. Gautam Adani 8. Sally Rooney 9 Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan 10. Christine Lagarde 11. Kris Jenner 12. Hwang Dong-hyuk 13. Elisabeth Alexander

Artists

S. No. Names 1. Simu Liu 2. Sarah Jessica Parker 3. Pete Davidson 4. Mila Kunis 5. Ariana DeBose 6. Andrew Garfield 7. Amanda Seyfried 8. Channing Tatum 9. Jeremy Strong 10. Jazmine Sullivan 11. Zoe Kravitz 12. Quinta Brunson 13. Nathan Chan 14. Faith Ringgold 15. Michael R. Jackson

Innovators

S. No Names 1. Zendaya 2. Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls 3. Demna 4. Bela Bajaria 5. David Velez 6. Taika Waititi 7. Josh Wardle 8. Timnit Gebru 9. Sevgil Musaieva 10. Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler and Adam Phillippy 11. Miranda Lambert 12. Michelle Zauner 13. Mike Cannon-Brooks 14. Francis Kere

Leaders

S. No. Names 1. Mia Mottley 2. Joe Rogan 3. Ron DeSantis 4. Vladimir Putin 5. Kevin McCarthy 6. Kyrsten Sinema 7. Letitia James 8. Umar Ata Bandial 9. Volodymyr Zelensky 10. Xi Jinping 11. Joe Biden 12. Olaf Scholz 13. Karuna Nundy 14. Gabriel Boric 15. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy 16. Sun Chunlan 17. Ketanji Brown Jackson 18. Ursula Von der Leyen 19. Yoon Suk-yeol 20. Samia Suluhu Hassan 21. Abiy Ahmed 22. Khurram Parvez 23. Lynn Fitch

Icons

S. No Names 1. Mary J. Blige 2. Keanu Reeves 3. Maya Lin 4. Peng Shuai 5. Dmitry Muratov 6. Adele 7. Jon Batiste 8. Hoda Khamosh 9. Issa Rae 10. Rafael Nadal 11. Nadine Smith

