Time’s 100 Most Influential People 2022: From Gautam Adani to Vladimir Putin; Check full list here
100 Most Influential People 2022: Business tycoon Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy, and Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez are a few of the names on Time 100 Most Influential People 2022.
Time's 100 Most influential 2022: Business tycoon Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy and Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time Magazine.
The list of 100 most influential is divided into 6 categories- Pioneers, Icons, Artists, Titans, Leaders and Innovators. While Gautam Adani is named under the Titans category along with American host Oprah Winfrey and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Khurram Parvez and Karuna Nandy have find place under the Leaders category of Times’s 100 most influential People 2022.
Times 100 Most Influential People 2022 List has also given a place to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.
Times 100 Most Influential People
Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world which is assembled by the American news magazine Time. It was first published in 1999 as the result of a debate among the American academics, journalists and politicians, however, the list is now a publicized annual event.
Appearing on Times 100 Most Influential People list is often seen as an honour and the magazine makes it clear that the entrants are recognized for changing the world.
Introducing the 2022 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/Fp8wAZ2b86 pic.twitter.com/UjfS1oX2fs— TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022
Time’s 100 Most influential 2022: Full List
The list is released in 6 categories-
Titans
|
S. No.
|
Names
|
1.
|
Tim Cook
|
2.
|
Oprah Winfrey
|
3.
|
Andy Jassy
|
4.
|
Michael Yeoh
|
5.
|
Sam-Bankman Fried
|
6.
|
David Zaslav
|
7.
|
Gautam Adani
|
8.
|
Sally Rooney
|
9
|
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
|
10.
|
Christine Lagarde
|
11.
|
Kris Jenner
|
12.
|
Hwang Dong-hyuk
|
13.
|
Elisabeth Alexander
Artists
|
S. No.
|
Names
|
1.
|
Simu Liu
|
2.
|
Sarah Jessica Parker
|
3.
|
Pete Davidson
|
4.
|
Mila Kunis
|
5.
|
Ariana DeBose
|
6.
|
Andrew Garfield
|
7.
|
Amanda Seyfried
|
8.
|
Channing Tatum
|
9.
|
Jeremy Strong
|
10.
|
Jazmine Sullivan
|
11.
|
Zoe Kravitz
|
12.
|
Quinta Brunson
|
13.
|
Nathan Chan
|
14.
|
Faith Ringgold
|
15.
|
Michael R. Jackson
Innovators
|
S. No
|
Names
|
1.
|
Zendaya
|
2.
|
Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
|
3.
|
Demna
|
4.
|
Bela Bajaria
|
5.
|
David Velez
|
6.
|
Taika Waititi
|
7.
|
Josh Wardle
|
8.
|
Timnit Gebru
|
9.
|
Sevgil Musaieva
|
10.
|
Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler and Adam Phillippy
|
11.
|
Miranda Lambert
|
12.
|
Michelle Zauner
|
13.
|
Mike Cannon-Brooks
|
14.
|
Francis Kere
Leaders
|
S. No.
|
Names
|
1.
|
Mia Mottley
|
2.
|
Joe Rogan
|
3.
|
Ron DeSantis
|
4.
|
Vladimir Putin
|
5.
|
Kevin McCarthy
|
6.
|
Kyrsten Sinema
|
7.
|
Letitia James
|
8.
|
Umar Ata Bandial
|
9.
|
Volodymyr Zelensky
|
10.
|
Xi Jinping
|
11.
|
Joe Biden
|
12.
|
Olaf Scholz
|
13.
|
Karuna Nundy
|
14.
|
Gabriel Boric
|
15.
|
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
|
16.
|
Sun Chunlan
|
17.
|
Ketanji Brown Jackson
|
18.
|
Ursula Von der Leyen
|
19.
|
Yoon Suk-yeol
|
20.
|
Samia Suluhu Hassan
|
21.
|
Abiy Ahmed
|
22.
|
Khurram Parvez
|
23.
|
Lynn Fitch
Icons
|
S. No
|
Names
|
1.
|
Mary J. Blige
|
2.
|
Keanu Reeves
|
3.
|
Maya Lin
|
4.
|
Peng Shuai
|
5.
|
Dmitry Muratov
|
6.
|
Adele
|
7.
|
Jon Batiste
|
8.
|
Hoda Khamosh
|
9.
|
Issa Rae
|
10.
|
Rafael Nadal
|
11.
|
Nadine Smith
Pioneers
|
S. No.
|
Names
|
1.
|
Candace Parker
|
2.
|
Sonia Guajajara
|
3.
|
Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
|
4.
|
Nan Goldin
|
5.
|
Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez
|
6.
|
Frances Haugen
|
7.
|
Stephane Bancel
|
8.
|
Eileen Gu
|
9.
|
Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
|
10.
|
Gregory L. Robinson
|
11.
|
Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson
|
12.
|
Emily Oster
|
13.
|
Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
|
14.
|
Emmett Schelling
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS