Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Time’s 100 Most Influential People 2022: From Gautam Adani to Vladimir Putin; Check full list here

100 Most Influential People 2022: Business tycoon Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy, and Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez are a few of the names on Time 100 Most Influential People 2022. 

Created On: May 24, 2022 10:00 IST
Time's 100 Influential People
Time's 100 Influential People

Time's 100 Most influential 2022: Business tycoon Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy and Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time Magazine.

The list of 100 most influential is divided into 6 categories- Pioneers, Icons, Artists, Titans, Leaders and Innovators. While Gautam Adani is named under the Titans category along with American host Oprah Winfrey and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Khurram Parvez and Karuna Nandy have find place under the Leaders category of Times’s 100 most influential People 2022.

Times 100 Most Influential People 2022 List has also given a place to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

Times 100 Most Influential People

Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world which is assembled by the American news magazine Time. It was first published in 1999 as the result of a debate among the American academics, journalists and politicians, however, the list is now a publicized annual event.

Appearing on Times 100 Most Influential People list is often seen as an honour and the magazine makes it clear that the entrants are recognized for changing the world.

Time’s 100 Most influential 2022: Full List

The list is released in 6 categories-

Titans

S. No.

Names

1.

Tim Cook

2.

Oprah Winfrey

3.

Andy Jassy

4.

Michael Yeoh

5.

Sam-Bankman Fried

6.

David Zaslav

7.

Gautam Adani

8.

Sally Rooney

9

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

10.

Christine Lagarde

11.

Kris Jenner

12.

Hwang Dong-hyuk

13.

Elisabeth Alexander

 Artists

S. No.

Names

1.

Simu Liu

2.

Sarah Jessica Parker

3.

Pete Davidson

4.

Mila Kunis

5.

Ariana DeBose

6.

Andrew Garfield

7.

Amanda Seyfried

8.

Channing Tatum

9.

Jeremy Strong

10.

Jazmine Sullivan

11.

Zoe Kravitz

12.

Quinta Brunson

13.

Nathan Chan

14.

Faith Ringgold

15.

Michael R. Jackson

 Innovators

S. No

Names

1.

Zendaya

2.

Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls

3.

Demna

4.

Bela Bajaria

5.

David Velez

6.

Taika Waititi

7.

Josh Wardle

8.

Timnit Gebru

9.

Sevgil Musaieva

10.

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler and Adam Phillippy

11.

Miranda Lambert

12.

Michelle Zauner

13.

Mike Cannon-Brooks

14.

Francis Kere

 Leaders

S. No.

Names

1.

Mia Mottley

2.

Joe Rogan

3.

Ron DeSantis

4.

Vladimir Putin

5.

Kevin McCarthy

6.

Kyrsten Sinema

7.

Letitia James

8.

Umar Ata Bandial

9.

Volodymyr Zelensky

10.

Xi Jinping

11.

Joe Biden

12.

Olaf Scholz

13.

Karuna Nundy

14.

Gabriel Boric

15.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

16.

Sun Chunlan

17.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

18.

Ursula Von der Leyen

19.

Yoon Suk-yeol

20.

Samia Suluhu Hassan

21.

Abiy Ahmed

22.

Khurram Parvez

23.

Lynn Fitch

 Icons

S. No

Names

1.

Mary J. Blige

2.

Keanu Reeves

3.

Maya Lin

4.

Peng Shuai

5.

Dmitry Muratov

6.

Adele

7.

Jon Batiste

8.

Hoda Khamosh

9.

Issa Rae

10.

Rafael Nadal

11.

Nadine Smith

 Pioneers

S. No.

Names

1.

Candace Parker

2.

Sonia Guajajara

3.

Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

4.

Nan Goldin

5.

Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez

6.

Frances Haugen

7.

Stephane Bancel

8.

Eileen Gu

9.

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

10.

Gregory L. Robinson

11.

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson

12.

Emily Oster

13.

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

14.

Emmett Schelling

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all