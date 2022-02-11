Current Affairs Today Headline - 11 February 2022

Today Current Affairs Headline - 11 February 2022: This Friday, the top headline on front pages is about UP Elections Phase 1 in which over 60% polling was reported by the EC. On COVID front, India continues to report strong recovery with new cases being reported falling to 58,077. In sports, India will take on WI in the final ODI in Ahmedabad Today. From PM Modi’s address to One Ocean Summit to EAM Jaishankar’s Quad Foreign Minister’s Meeting, here are some of the top headlines, news and events that will dominate the headlines this Friday.

National News

UP Elections – 60% Polling in Phase 1: Uttar Pradesh recorded 60% voting in the 1st Phase of of Assembly Elections held on 10th February 2022. During the 1s Phase, votes were cast in in 58 Assembly Constituencies spread over 11 districts.

India COVID-19 Update: India reported 58,077 new Covid cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours. During the same period, the country saw 1,50,407 recoveries.

Manipur Election Dates Revised: Election Commission has revised the dates for Manipur Election 2022. The 1st Phase of election will take place on 28th February 2022, followed by 2nd Phase will be held on 5th March 2022.

Prez to inaugurate Darbar Hall: President Ram Nath Kovid to inaugurate the newly constructed Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The newly renovated Durbar Hall has overall seating capacity of 750 as against previous 225. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar will be attending the inauguration ceremony today.

Mughal Gardens to Open: Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from 12th February 2022 - Saturday. The gardens will remain open till 16th March and people can visit between 10 AM to 5 PM except on Mondays.

International News

PM’s Address to One Ocean Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the OneOceanSummit at around 2:30 PM today through video message. The Summit will also see addresses from other Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan & Canada among others.

EAM Jaishankar @ Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in crucial Quad foreign ministers meeting to be held today. The meeting will also be attended by his counter parts from America, Australia and Japan.

Russia – Ukraine Row: Media reports have confirmed that Russia and Ukraine have failed to reach any in the peace talks being led by French and German officials. The talks are being held to try and resolve the eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Sports News

India vs WI Final ODI Today: The 3rd and Final ODI between India and West Indies will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Match is being held in Day-Night format and is slated to begin at 1:30 PM. India currently leads 2-0 in the 3-match series.

India beat SA in FIH Pro Hockey League: India beat South Africa by 10-2 in their second match of the FIH Pro Hockey League. India will play France next, in the second match of the two-leg tie on Saturday.

2022 World Tennis Tournament: Felix Auger-Aliassime – World No 3, continued to dominate at the 2022 World Tennis Tournament beating former World No 1 Andy Murray.

