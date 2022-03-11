Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 11 March 2022.
National News
- India’s Saina Nehwal loses to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 10-21 15-21 in women's singles match of German Open
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on March 11 and March 12 to attend various programmes.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the Presidential elections.
- Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab to visit Delhi today to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
- BJP confirmed its return to power in Uttarakhand, by winning 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
- Yogi Adityanath becomes first UP CM in 37 years to retain power after completing full term.
International News
- Sony Music says it's suspending operations in Russia.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the government to formulate a response to Western sanctions.
- Bank for International Settlements suspends Russian central bank.
- President Zelenskyy signs law allowing confiscation of Russian property in Ukraine without any compensation.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin warns sanctions on Russia could send global food prices soaring.
- Islamic State names new leader, confirms death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi.
- G7 is looking at measures to halt gas price hike, and calls on oil and gas producers to increase deliveries.
- The US to give another $50 million through the UN's World Food Program, to assist with humanitarian aid.
- Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against 'Russian invaders'.
- BAFTA President Prince William to skip this year's Awards ceremony.
- Around 1,00,000 people evacuated from Ukraine cities in two days, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- War in Ukraine calls for international cooperation & solidarity to support everyone affected, and to overcome clear violation of international law, says UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UNGA.
- Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has described Russia’s invasion as a “terrorist war”, says Russian troops have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers.
- Two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), full range tests to follow.
- Russia promises to open daily humanitarian corridors from 10am every day, but only to Russia without the permission of the Ukrainian government.
- US Vice President Kamala Harris announces nearly $53 million in new humanitarian assistance from US government, through USAID to support innocent civilians affected by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
- Moscow has never wanted war and seeks to end the current conflict," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
