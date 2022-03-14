Current Affairs Today Headline- 14 March 2022
National News
- Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registers historic victory in Odisha's Zilla Parishad polls, with the party winning in all 30 districts.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee constitutes a high power committee to investigate the Tangra fire incident.
- Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi offers to resign along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party members reject the offer in CWC meeting.
- Punjab Assembly session scheduled to be held on March 17.
- Newly elected MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn-in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
- Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP of Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency today.
- Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket.
- Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland.
- New air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile capable of striking targets at 800 kms
- Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting for both Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to be held today in Parliament.
- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the cabinet meeting on budget proposals for 2022-23 today morning.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama to present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today.
- Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 225 km north-northeast of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
International News
- Middle East nations refrain from imposing sanctions on Russia.
- Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID.
- President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine.
- Russia-Ukraine talks to begin today at 10:30 (local time) through video links.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Ukraine no-fly zone or "Russian rockets will fall" on NATO soil.
- US condemns Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland.
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred today, March 14 at 504km south west of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines, according to National Center for Seismology.
- Russia will not ask the US and EU member nations to lift the sanctions, as pressure from the West and around the world will not change Moscow's course," says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.
- Ukraine restores power supply at Chornobyl power plant, controlled by the Russian forces.
- Ukranian teams have succeeded in repairing a power line needed to resume off-site power to Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant; plant to be reconnected to the grid tomorrow.
- China places 17 million residens of Shenzhen city under Covid lockdown.
- Pope Francis says 'massacre' in Ukraine must stop, reports AFP News Agency
- Russia abducts another Ukrainian mayor, head of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev.
- US authorizes USD 200 million for additional arms, equipment to Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy seeks Israel's help for release of Melitopol mayor.
