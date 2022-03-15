Current Affairs Today Headline- 15 March 2022
National News
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Russia Ukraine Crisis and plight of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.
- BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan today.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on 'Inadvertent firing of missile' in Lok Sabha today.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm today.
- India at UNSC reiterates its calls for immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine.
- Telangana announces half-day schools from 15th March till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 due to rise in temperature rise in the state.
- Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case today.
- Union Health Secretary to address a Virtual Conference with States/UTs today on vaccination of children aged 12-14 years and precaution dose for all citizens above 60 years of age.
- Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu to be appointed as new Punjab Advocate General.
International News
- ICJ to deliver the order on Ukraine vs Russia case on March 16.
- US to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia, to allow Ukrainian refugees in the US and send money, food and other humanitarian aid there.
- European Union states to adopt new sanctions against Russia's oil companies Gazprom Neft, Rosneft and Transneft but will continue to buy oil from them.
- Prospect of nuclear conflict back within the realm of possibility over Ukraine: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
- NASA continues to work with all our international partners, including State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station.
- NASA insists tensions linked to the war in Ukraine had no impact on ISS operations or planned return of an American astronaut aboard a Russian capsule later this month.
- Ukraine’s GDP to shrink by at least 10 percent in 2022 if the war ends soon, fall by 25-35% if the war continues.
- Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal demands Russia to be immediately expelled from the Council of Europe
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address US lawmakers virtually at 9 am (ET) on March 16, as per a letter from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Sports News
- Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangalwas shot dead by unidentified people in Mallian.
- India bowled out Sri Lanka for 208 in 2nd innings to win their Day/Night Test by 238 runs, sweeping the two-match series 2-0.
- R Ashwin becomes the 8th highest wicket-taker in Tests, surpasses Dale Steyn.
