Current Affairs Today Headline -16 February 2022

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed at 69 after suffering from obstructive sleep apnea.

Bappi Lahiri's cremation to be held in the morning on February 16th.

Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu, the main accused in Republic Day 2021 violence, dies in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on February 15th.

Renowned Kannada poet Channaveera Kanavi passes away at a private hospital in Dharwad.

Assam to launch portal to invite suggestions for change of names of cities, towns & villages.

India's Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 campaign ends after Arif Khan ended with a DNF (Did Not Finish) in the men's slalom event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Karol Bagh, Delhi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

India witnesses a slight rise in Daily COVID-19 cases with 30, 615 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The longest tunnel of Indian Railways, between Sumber and Arpinchala station of Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar rail link connected successfully.

Trucker protest at Canada-US border expected to end on February 17th.

IIT Bombay Professor Rangan Banerjee takes charge as new Director of IIT Delhi.

Saudi Arabia land forces commander Lt. Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair arrives in India in a historic visit.

US President says US is ready to respond decisively to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

SpaceX engineer Anna Menon to be among crew of a unique space mission announced by US billionaire Jared Isaacman.