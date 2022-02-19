Current Affairs Today Headline -19 February 2022
Find here the Today Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 19 February 2022.
National News
- PM Modi flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate around 12,000 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital.
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh today through video conferencing.
- 100 districts in India become 'Har Ghar Jal' under Jal Jeevan Mission.
- Fire breaks out in empty carriages of Swatantra Senani Superfast Express at Madhubani railway station in Bihar.
- Indian high commission issues advisory for students affected by closure of three institutions in Canada.
- World Bank offers $115 million loan for rejuvenating watersheds in India and fund a programme that will help national and state institutions.
- IPS officer Rajnish Seth appointed new Director General of Police of Maharashtra.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on the development of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sports News
- India defeated West Indies by 8 runs in the 2nd T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata to seal the series 2-0.
- New Zealand heading towards their first Test victory over South Africa since 2004, winning by an innings and 276 runs.
- Nigeria's 2008 Olympics long jump silver medalist Blessing Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping.
- Great Britain stripped of its silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after CJ Ujah was found to have committed a doping violation.
International News
- Hong Kong in the middle of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak with healthcare sector getting severely overstretched.
- Mali's army-led government asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state "without delay" on February 18, 2022.
- US approves potential USD 6 billion arms sale to Poland.
- US Defence Secretary Austin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Russian counterpart.
- Russian President Putin says sees 'deterioration of situation' in eastern Ukraine.
- Six African countries to establish their own mRNA vaccine production.
- Hong Kong to postpone plans to pick city's new leader amid COVID-19 outbreak.
