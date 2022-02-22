Current Affairs Today Headline -22 February 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 22 February 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline -22 February 2022
National News
- Maritime exercise Milan-2022 to be conducted in Visakhapatnam for first time, invitations extended to navies of 45 countries.
- SC appointed expert committee submits interim report on Pegasus row, hearing scheduled on February 23.
- India, UAE CEPA agreement to provide 10 lakh job opportunities; increase bilateral trade by USD 100 billion, says Piyush Goyal.
- Northern Army Commander visits Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh to review security situation.
- Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation grants emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine CORBEVAX for 12-18 year age group.
- SC to hear review petition of Shapoorji Pallonji Group against ouster of Cyrus Mistry on March 9.
- The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on February 23.
- Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC, Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.
International News
- Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the recognition of two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Lugansk - as independent.
- UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting on the Ukraine crisis.
- US President Joe Biden signs executive order to prohibit new investment, trade and financing by US persons to and from breakaway regions in Ukraine.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Russian armed forces to Ukraine breakaway regions.
- Colombia's Constitutional Court decriminalizes abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Sports News
- 16-year-old Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa stunned Magnus Carlsen with ‘historic’ win in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour’s Airthings Masters tournament.
- Cricket Australia grants NoC to Australians including David Warner, Pat Cummins to participate in IPL 2022.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.