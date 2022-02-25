Current Affairs Today Headline -25 February 2022
National News
- PM Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, appeals for immediate cessation of violence
- Russian Prez Vladimir Putin outlined fundamental assessments of Kiev's aggressive actions against civilian population of Donbass.
- Indian Navy welcomes foreign warships arriving for multinational exercise MILAN 2022.
- US Navy’s P-8A Multi-Mission Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft arrive at Naval Air Station INS Dega, Visakhapatnam to participate in the MILAN-2022.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address at the post-budget webinar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action' today.
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hits 66 km North Northwest of Bukittinggi, Indonesia today.
- Demonstrators protest outside White House after Russia invades Ukraine.
- National War Memorial celebrates its 3rd anniversary today. It was dedicated to Nation on Feb 25, 2019.
- EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Romanian counterpart, praises latter's support in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine.
- Defence Ministry signs 1,075 crore deal with BEL for T-90's tank commander sights.
- MEA sends teams to land borders of Ukraine to assist evacuation of Indian nationals.
- Tripura HC bans animal slaughtering in public places, expresses concern over quality of consumable meat.
International News
- US to send 7000 additional troops to Germany.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorizes Vice President Hamilton Mourao for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia, 137 dead after first day of fighting.
- US and it’s allies and partners to impose swift and severe costs on Russia for the needless act of aggression: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken
- World Bank ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine.
- US says SWIFT sanctions 'always an option', not one Europe wishes to take now.
- US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken speaks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.
- Russian police detains more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.
- US imposes USD 55 mn fine on National Bank of Pakistan for anti-money laundering violations.
- Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russia's military operation.
- 'Star Trek', 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman passes away at 84.
- Canada targets Russian elites, banks, announces 'severe' sanctions on Russia.
- Russian forces take control of Chernobyl power plant.
- Jaishankar to speak to Foreign ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary over Russia's military operations on Ukraine.
- Ukraine President Zelensky creating anti-Putin coalition.
- NATO's defence plans activated, but no troops deployment inside Ukraine.
Sports News
- Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, bowlers star as India beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I match.
- IPL 2022 tournament to start on March 26, final on May 29.
