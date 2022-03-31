Current Affairs Today Headline - 31 March 2022
National News
- India Ratings cuts GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for 2022-23.
- Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched the "Mukhyamantri Nibir Matsyachash Prakalpa" scheme on March 30th.
- Centre approves additional assistance of Rs 1,887 cr to five disaster-hit states.
- EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
- Lok Sabha passes The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
- Rajya Sabha passes Bill to omit 'Bhogta' community from list of Scheduled Castes.
- Cabinet approves USD 808 million for "Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance" scheme.
- Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a new website of the Dept of Justice on March 30, 2022.
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets US Deputy NSA for International Economics Daleep Singh, in Delhi.
- Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 Cr along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 Cr.
- I&B Ministry announces merger of film media units with NFDC
- Vikas Kumar appointed as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd for a period of 5 years.
International News
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred on March 31st at around 2:27 am, 407 km East of Noumea, New Caledonia.
- Russian forces begin pull out of the Chernobyl nuclear power site, as per US defense official.
- 'The Wanted' singer Tom Parker passes away at 33.
- Bruce Willis to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.’
- UN Secretary-General António Guterres expresses condolences on the death of 8 UN peacekeepers aboard a helicopter that crashed on March 30th in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Tunisia president dissolves parliament, 8 months after suspending it.
- US President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the USA's continued support for Ukraine.
- US intends to provide Ukraine with $500mn in direct budgetary aid.
- US astronaut Vande Hei returns to Earth with two Russian Cosmonauts in a Russian space capsule in Kazakhstan on March 30.
Sports News
- US, Mexico qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar from the CONCACAF region.
- Iran denies women entry to a football stadium to watch an international match, leaving hundreds of ticketed fans locked out.
- Las Vegas to host Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023, first time since 1982.
