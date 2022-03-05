Current Affairs Today Headline- 5 March 2022
National News
- Polling is underway today for the second and final phase of assembly elections in Manipur
- Over 11,000 Indian Nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as Operation Ganga continues
- Ahead of Prime Minister’s Modi visit to Pune, all paragliding activities and hot balloon flights are restricted. Prime Minister will launch various developmental projects in Pune.
- Border Security Force reports drone movement on the international border in Rajasthan.
- Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb flagged off 16 patient transport ambulances on March 4, 2022.
- Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommends granting emergency use authorization to Serum Institute of India’s Covavax COVID-19 vaccine.
- Prime Minister Modi on March 4, 2022, conducted an inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station.
- Former Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues passes away.
- Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Air Force postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti which was scheduled for March 7, 2022.
- Government appoints Justice DN Patel to the post of Chairperson, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) for the period of 4 years.
- India urges Ukraine, Russia to announce a ceasefire for the evacuation of the Indian Nationals.
- Topmost military doctors successfully perform the first MitraClip heart surgery in the armed forces at Army’s RR Hospital.
- India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurti said on March 4, 2022, that India attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine after the reports emerged about the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
International News
- Financial Action Task Force keeps Pakistan in Grey List; asks Islamabad to do more to probe and prosecute the terrorists.
- Ukraine to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to fund its military as they defend the country against the Russian invasion.
- North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula on March 5, 2022.
- Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Residents asked to go to the nearest shelter.
- US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility- the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station.
- President of Ukraine Zelensky condemns NATO's decision to rule-out Ukraine no-fly zone.
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) confirms mission to Myanmar later in March 2022.
- Microsoft to suspend all the new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.
- Russia restricts access to Twitter amid the invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia bans Facebook. A Russian Government censorship agency cited Facebook’s discrimination against the Russian State Media outlets as the reason for the ban.
- Ukraine plans to hold a third-round of talks with the Russian officials this weekend.
