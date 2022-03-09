Current Affairs Today Headline- 9 March 2022
National News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte, discusses ongoing situation in Ukraine.
- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sittings to be from 11 am in second half of Budget Session.
- India’s first women-owned ‘FLO Industrial Park’, 100 percent women-owned and driven, begins operations in Hyderabad.
- India safeguards rights of minorities, essential core of democracy, says Indian envoy at UNHRC session.
- Pakistani student thanks PM Modi and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv for evacuating her from war-torn area in Ukraine.
- Hijacker of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim aka Jamali shot in Karachi, Pakistan over two decades after the infamous hijacking.
International News
- IAEA says it has lost contact with Chernobyl nuclear power plant data systems, voices concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.
- Coca-Cola suspends its business in Russia stating, "Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine."
- PepsiCo suspends production and sale of Pepsi-Cola and other global beverage brands in Russia.
- McDonald pulls out of Russia, says closing all restaurants in the country.
- US rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine.
- Russia announces humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for March 9, 2022.
- Russia suspends sale of foreign currencies until September 9, 2022.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree allowing free menstrual supplies for low-income women and girls, five months after drawing criticism for vetoing a similar measure.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree prohibiting import and export of products and raw materials to certain countries.
- US President Joe Biden announces ban on all Russian oil, gas and coal imports to the United States.
- South Koreans voting to elect a new President today.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Britain's Parliament in historic virtual speech, becoming first foreign leader to directly address the House of Commons.
- Energy giant Shell announces withdrawal of its involvement in Russian gas and oil, including an immediate stop to purchases of crude from the country.
- UN Human Rights Chief to visit Xinjiang in China in May, where Beijing stands accused of serious abuses., to prepare for her visit.
Sports News
- Former world no. 1 Andy Murray pledges his prize money from tennis tournaments for the rest of the year to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal.
- Russia's Football Union lodges appeals against the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from all FIFA and UEFA competitions over the invasion of Ukraine.
- Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 24 years ends in draw
- Premier League suspends agreement with its Russian broadcast partner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
