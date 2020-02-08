Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 03 February to 08 January 2020

PM Modi announces setting up of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’

PM Narendra Modi announced in Parliament on February 05, 2020, that Central Government has made a Ram Mandir Trust. The trust is named - Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’. The trust is looking after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. K Parasaran has been appointed as a Chairman of the trust while Jyotish Peethadhishwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj (Allahabad), Jagadguru Shankaracharya among others have been included.

‘Janasevaka Scheme’ by Karnataka government

The Karnataka government has recently launched a door-step service delivery scheme ‘Jansevaka Scheme’ on February 07, 2020. According to the announcement of state government a web portal janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in has also been launched. This scheme will enable the citizens to get home delivery of 53 important state government schemes.

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed by US Army

The President of America confirmed on February 06, 2020, that Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi has been killed by US forces in a counter-terrorism attack in Yemen. It is believed that Qasim al-Rimi was the founder leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arab region. It is believed that Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is the most dangerous branch of this terrorist organization.

RBI Monetary Policy 2019-20

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released the 6th bi-monthly monetary policy. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI announced to keep the policy Repo Rate unchanged at 5.15 percent. RBI decided not to change the Repo Rate (4.9 percent). It was also announced that inflation was increased in the country due to unexpected price rise of onions.

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 1500 crore package for Bodo areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1500 crore package for the Bodo areas of Assam. He announced this package during his first visit to the Assam after Bodo Peace Accord 2020. The package will help to carry out development works in the Assam.

Public Safety Act of Jammu & Kashmir

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir booked Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) recently. Apart from that, two senior politicians Ali Muhammad Sagar and Sartaj Madani’s detention also extended. According to the report, these four politicians had been kept under house arrest since repealing of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Sustainable Development Fee’ introduced by Bhutan for Indian tourists

Indian tourists have to pay ‘Sustainable Development Fee’ while traveling to Bhutan. Bhutan’s Parliament passed legislation that regional tourists from India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives will have to pay a sustainable development fee. Earlier, these countries were exempted from the sustainable development fee. This fee has been imposed to keep Bhutan’s ecology intact.

International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy

International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy conferred on February 06, 2020, by President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Dr. NS Dharmashaktu won the award in the individual category while Leprosy Mission Trust got the award under an institutional category. These awards are conferred to those people who work for leprosy patients. The objective behind this award is to recognize those people who work to fight against leprosy.

'Gram Nyayalayas' should be establish: SC

The Supreme Court’s bench headed by Justice N V Ramana directed the states on February 03, 2020 that 'Gram Nyayalayas' should be established at the rural level. The objective behind establishing Gram Nyayalayas is to provide a speedy and easy approach to the judicial system at the village level. The Supreme Court directed the High Courts of states to speed up the work of the establishment of Gram Nyayalayas.

‘1917’ wins BAFTA’s best film award

The British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) were announced last week. Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ won the Best Film Award while ‘Parasite’ won the Best Film Award in the Non-English category. Renee Zellweger won BAFTA Best Actress Award for ‘Judy’. BAFTA is an annual award function which is known as an equivalent award to the Oscars.