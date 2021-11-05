Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 1 November to 6 November 2021

Prime Minister Modi attends 16th G20 Summit

PM Modi reached Italy to attend the 16th G20 Summit 2021 which was held in Rome. At the conclusion of the summit, the G20 leaders around the world agreed of strengthening the World Health Organisation and they also assured their commitment to the Paris Agreement. After Italy, Prime Minister Modi went to Glasgow, UK to attend the COP26 Meeting.

Asgar Afghan, Afghanistan cricketer announced retirement

The former Captain of the Afghanistan Cricket team Asgar Afghan announced that he has decided to retire from all form forms of cricket formats. Afghan played his last match against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021. The former skipper holds the highest winning streak as the T20 Internationals Captain surpassing MS Dhoni by one extra win.

Prime Minister Modi attends COP26

PM Modi addressed the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The PM highlighted that adaptation has not achieved much importance in the global climate debate During India’s national statement at COP26, he announced that India will achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070.

Yuvraj Singh might make a comeback to cricket

Yuvraj Singh, the successful allrounder of India, might make a comeback to cricket in February 2022. The star batsman had announced his international retirement from cricket in June 2019. He is known as one of the biggest match-winners that the country has ever seen. Singh also became the first cricketer in the world to hit six consecutive sixes in T20 cricket during the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Facebook shuts down Facial Recognition System

Facebook Inc. announced that will be shutting down its Facial Recognition System on its social media platform. The system automatically identifies the users in the videos and the photos. The company has been facing a reckoning over the past few years over the ethics of using this form of technology.

MP to introduce Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act

Madhya Pradesh Government has been planning to introduce new 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. Under the proposed act, a claim tribunal will be formed to recover the damages from those who pelt stones and damage government and private properties.

COVAXIN approved by World Health Organisation

India’s first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN has been granted the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation. The emergency use listing will enable Covaxin to get emergency use approval in other countries as well that haven't yet given it a go-ahead.

Rahul Dravid becomes new head coach of Cricket Team

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian Skipper, has been appointed as the head coach of Team India (Senior). Rahul Dravid will take charge of the Indian cricket team from the upcoming home T20 series against New Zealand. Dravid was unanimously chosen for the post by the Cricket Advisory Committee.

2021 Booker Prize announced

A South African novelist, Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize. He won the prestigious literary award for his novel ‘The Promise’. The novel is about the family who is the descendants of Dutch settlers and has been trying to hold onto their farm and status in post-apartheid South Africa.

Indian boxer Akash Kumar wins Bronze Medal

An Indian boxer, Akash Kumar has become the 7th Indian male boxer to win a medal at the World Boxing Championships. For the win, he will receive $25,000 as prize money and a belt for his accomplishment. With the bronze medal win, Kumar has joined the league of boxers who have won medals at the men’s World Championships.