MP to introduce new Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act

Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce new 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. This was announced by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 3, 2021.

The Minister informed that under the act, a claim tribunal will be formed for recovery of damages from those who pelt stones and damage government and private properties. The tribunal will be formed as per the location of the incident.

MP Govt is bringing 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. Claim Tribunal will be formed for recovery of damages from those who pelt stones&damage govt/pvt properties. It'll be formed as per location of the incident: MP HM Narottam Mishra

Claim Tribunal Composition

The claim tribunal will comprise:

Retired DG-level officer

Retired IG-level officer

Retired secretary.

Claim tribunal powers

•The Claim Tribunal will have the same powers as that of a Civil Court. The tribunal will have the powers same as mentioned under Land Revenue Code.

It will have the powers same as mentioned under Land Revenue Code. The cases will be resolved within a month. Further appeal of any matter can be done only at the High Court. Rioters, stone pelters & those who damage properties will not be spared: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Key Highlights

•The Claim Tribunal will get all information on damages to government properties from the collector.

•The owners themselves can also give information on damages done to private properties.

•All cases will be resolved within a month.

•Further, the appeal of any matter on the cases can be done only at the High Court.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that all rioters, stone pelters and those who damage properties will not be spared.

Background

Incidents of rioting, vandalism, and arson are common during protests across the country, despite there being a law against the destruction of property. The Supreme Court of India had recently expressed its displeasure over rioting and the destruction of public property.