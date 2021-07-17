Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 12 July to 17 July 2021

Euro 2020 Championship won by Italy

Italy became the champion of Euro 2020 in the penalty shootout against England. Italy edged out England 3-2 and lifted the trophy for the second time since 1968. Euro 2020 football championship was held from June 11 to July 2021.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021 men’s final

The World Number 1 Novak Djokovic won the 20th Grand Slam. The Serbian Player continued his dominance on the Tennis Court by defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon 2021. The player has now joined Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer to win the most Singles titles.

Chris Gayle scores 14,000 in T20 History

Chris Gayle of West Indies, during the third T20I match between Australia and West Indies, became the first batsman to score 14,000 runs in T20 history. He reached the milestone of 14,000 runs in a 20 over game with a six-off.

Complete list of Cabinet members and committees

In a major Cabinet expansion, PM Modi government has reshuffled the different cabinet Committees. The decision by the government came after the expansion of the Union Cabinet on July 7, 2021. To check the complete portfolio, go through the attached link.

About Cryptocurrency Bill

The new Cryptocurrency Bill suggests a ban on private cryptocurrencies in India. The bill also facilitates the creation of an official digital currency. However, the bill has not been listed in the list of legislative and financial businesses that will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Tokyo Olympic oath updated

The Olympic oath for Tokyo 2020 has been updated from the opening ceremony of the upcoming event. The number of the oath takers has been doubled from 3 to 6 for ensuring gender parity at the games. Earlier, the oath was taken by an athlete from the host country along with a judge and a coach.

UV-C technology in Parliament to counter COVID infection

The Indian Parliament will soon get UV-C Disinfection Technology in order to mitigate the airborne transmission of the COVID virus. It will be installed in the Central Halls during the monsoon session, in Lok Sabha Chambers as well as in Committee Rooms 62 and 63.

First Dolphin Research Center of Asia in Patna

The First National Dolphin Research Center of India will be set up in Patna, Bihar. It will also be Asia’s first. The Center will be established on the banks of Ganga on the Patna University Campus. According to a survey, around 1,455 dolphins have been sighted in the river Ganga.

Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui dies while covering Afghanistan clashes

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the clashes between Taliban and Afghan Security forces. The photojournalist of Reuters was covering the situation in Kandahar city. Danish was part of the Reuters team that had won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis.

Gurugram gets first grain ATM

The first grain ATM of India has been set up by the Haryana Government as a pilot project in Gurugram. These grain ATMs will address the complaints regarding the right measurements of the ration quantity as well as the issue of waiting time. Haryana Government has also been planning to install these ATMs at its depots all across the state.