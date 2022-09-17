Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 12 September to 17 September 2022

Britain’s King Charles III ascends to the throne

King Charles III ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, 73-year-old Prince Charles ascended the throne as the King and took over the throne as the new monarch of England.

World Dairy Summit 2022

The International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit was held in India after a very long period of 48 years from September 12 to September 15, 2022. As per the release issued by PMO, the last time World Dairy Summit was held in the country was nearly about half a century ago in 1974. The summit was organized in Greater Noida and was the biggest event for the dairy industry, globally.

Volker Turk is the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretory-General appointed Volker Turk as the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Volker Turk is 57 years old and spent most of his career within the UN system. Turk has also worked closely with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres focusing particularly on refugees.

India to assume G20 Presidency

India will assume one year of G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. It is also expected to host over 200 meetings across the country during its Presidency tenure. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023.

Kibithu Military camp near LAC named after Gen. Bipin Rawat

The strategically located key Kibithu military garrison was named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. He commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at Kibithu from 1999-2000 as a young Colonel and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure in the area. Kibithu is situated near the LAC and is the easternmost military garrison of India.

India’s first Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG)

HDFC bank becomes the first bank in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). Electronic Bank Guarantee eliminates the physical documentation associated with a bank guarantee and it becomes available digitally to the beneficiary.

Government includes tribes of 5 states in ST approved category

The Union Cabinet approved the inclusion of some castes of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in the list of Schedules Tribes. Tribal Affairs Minister said it was a long pending demand of these castes which has been fulfilled. The move will help them in availing welfare benefits.

Vinesh Phogat wins Bronze at World Wrestling Championship 2022

Vinesh Phogat won a bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in the women’s 53kg category. She has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championship. Vinesh Phogat is also the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Commonwealth and Asian games.

India’s First Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, will launch the pre-production run of India’s first lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The state-of-the-art facility has been set up with an outlay of Rs. 165 crores by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Limited.

India’s first Commercial satellite broadband service

Hughes Communications India (HCI) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) officially launched India’s first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service. HTS increases capacity when using the same amount of orbital spectrum while simultaneously reducing the cost per bit.