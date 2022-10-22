Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 17 October to 22 October 2022

India’s first Aluminum rake

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s First aluminum Freight Rake (61 BOBRNALHSM1) at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station in Odisha is also the first-time aluminum rake that has been manufactured in India with the property of fully lock-bolted construction with no welding on the superstructure.

India in Global Hunger Index 2022

India has been ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022. In 2021, India was placed at the 101 positions out of 116 countries while in 2020 the country was placed in the 94th position. Notably, India’s overall score of 29.1 has been labeled “serious” at the hunger level.

Hyderabad wins World Green City Award 2022

Hyderabad won the ‘World Green City Award” 2022 at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022, organized in Jeju, South Korea. It also won another award in the category “Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth”.

Ballon d’Or 2022 Awards

Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or on October 17, 2022, and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas became the first woman to win back-to-back Ballon d’Or trophies. Benzema became the second oldest player to win the award at the age of 34. He also came up as the first French player since Zinedine Zidane to bag the top award.

Roger Binny is the new President of BCCI

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 World Cup campaign, has been officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Binny was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post. The new President has succeeded former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end.

Sri Lankan author wins Booker Prize 2022

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author wins the Booker prize for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida”. Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious rewards in the world. Shehan Karunatilaka, born in 1975 is a Sri Lankan writer, mostly known for his 2010 debut novel Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew.

Justice DY Chandrachud is the new Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. He is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Indian wrestler wins India’s first Greco Roman Medal

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala won a historic Bronze in the 77kg division. Sajan bagged India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler defeated Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the honour.

Sweden elects new Prime Minister

The Swedish parliament elected Ulf Kristersson the conservative Moderate Party leader as the Prime Minister. Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. Kristersson’s three-party coalition does not gain a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister resigned from her post six weeks after the ap=pointment. Truss accepted that she could not fulfill the promises she made while running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.