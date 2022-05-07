Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 2 May to 7 May 2022

Know about FIFA+

FIFA has launched a new free streaming video service, FIFA+, which will provide live games from competitions around the world and 'Netflix-style' documentaries. The platform will offer an archive of every World Cup and Women's World Cup match ever recorded.

Indian-Origin Nand Mulchandani appointed as CIA’s first Chief Technology Officer

Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani has been appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States. He is an alumni of Delhi's Bluebells School International. He has over 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley.

Controversy over Hippocratic Oath Row

The controversy over the Hippocratic oath started after the National Medical Commission, a regulator for medical education and practices suggested to the Medical Colleges on February 7 that Hippocratic Oath should be replaced by Charak Shapath.

Nicholas Pooran is new West Indies ODI, T20I Captain

Nicholas Pooran has been named as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams following skipper Kieron Pollard's retirement from international cricket. Shai Hope has been recommended as the vice-captain of the West Indies ODI team.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022

The first Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022 will take place between May 15 and May 16. The Lunar Eclipse will start when the first flower moon will enter the Earth’s shadow. The celestial event is expected to be visible from a majority of countries around the world.

Harshada Sharad Garud becomes the first Indian weightlifter to win Gold at IWF Junior World Championships 2022

Harshada Sharad Garud has become the first Indian weightlifter to win gold at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. The 18-year-old clinched the gold medal by lifting a total of 153 kg (70kg + 82kg) in the women’s 45 kg category.

ISRO to launch first Venus Mission in December 2024

ISRO is planning to launch India's first Venus Mission 'Shukrayaan-I' in the December 2024 window. If ISRO misses the targeted launch date, the next similar window will appear only in 2030. The Shukrayaan mission aims to place an orbiter to study Venus' surface and atmosphere.

1.5 year extension for the work permit announced by the US Government

The US Government under President Joe Biden's administration has announced an automatic extension of 1.5 years for expiring work permits for certain categories of immigrants. This decision will reportedly benefit the vast majority of India.

Asian Games 2022 postponed

Asian Games 2022 which were due to take place in September this year in Hangzhou, China have been postponed until an unspecified date. The news was shared by Chinese State Media. The resurgence of the COVID-19 cases in China is expected to be the cause of the postponement.

India’s star Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended

India's star Olympian, Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned drug. She had reached the finals of the women's discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.